Joe Biden was seen playfully swiping a Hawaiian roll from a military buffet line on Monday, November 25, at a Coast Guard facility on Staten Island. Cyndi Lauper’s hit ‘Girl Just Want to Have Fun’ played in the background. At one point, the president reclaimed a microphone to say “I’ve been fired.” Joe Biden declares ‘I’ve been fired’ while sneaking bites from ‘friendsgiving’ military buffet (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

Biden was seen giving a mischievous look to fellow buffet servers, and sneaking bites. The 82-year-old retiring president prepared to ladle out vegetables to service members and their families at the Coast Guard Sector New York.

‘I’ve just been told I’ve been fired’

Biden then addressed the crowd, quite unexpectedly. “Hello, hello, hello!” he said. “I’ve just been told I’ve been fired.” Fellow Democrats reportedly forced the commander in chief to drop his re-election campaign in July, following which he endorsed Kamala Harris to replace him in the race to the White House.

Biden continued to speak, saying, “They set a time for how long we’re going to be somewhere. And then what they do is they close all the roads, the Secret Service does. And if you want to lose all support for your Coast Guard and no one will ever vote for me again, I better get the hell out of here.”

Earlier in the day, Biden pardoned a pair of turkeys on the White House lawn in a pre-Thanksgiving tradition. He addressed Coasties before helping serve their “friendsgiving” meal, saying he attended his school with a future quarterback for the Coast Guard Academy, and thus could relate to the military branch. “My quarterback was all-state as well. He came along and he ended up being a quarterback for the Coast Guard Academy — in 1912!” Biden said. However, he did not name the player.

Biden has notably stayed away from political debate after Donald Trump’s victory. He has often been spotted trying to avoid the press, and offering single one-word responses to journalists’ questions.