Joe Biden refuses Super Bowl interview again, social media says they 'can’t trust him to function normally'

President Joe Biden has declined to participate in a Super Bowl interview again. Despite CBS News requesting a slot, the White House chose to break from the recent tradition of conducting an interview with the U.S. President in the hours leading up to the Super Bowl. The annual NFL event attracts a massive audience, far beyond what the president typically reaches in most media appearances. Despite the approaching elections, the ruling party had a chance to leverage this extensive platform but chose to decline. U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he attends the opening of the Biden for President campaign office in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., February 3, 2024 (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)(REUTERS)

Joe Biden declines Super Bowl interview for the second time in a row

The highly anticipated Super Bowl tradition of a presidential interview during pre-game festivities is not happening this year. CBS News confirmed that President Joe Biden will not participate in an interview leading up to Super Bowl LVIII on February 11th. This marks the second consecutive year without a presidential appearance, breaking a tradition initiated by former President Barack Obama.

Declining the offer a White House representative told the entertainment outlet, “We hope viewers enjoy watching what they tuned in for — the game.”

Last year, he planned to chat with Fox Soul after declining the Fox News interview, but the arrangement fell through. Announcements about the presidential Super Bowl interview are usually finalized well in advance, leaving many puzzled about Biden's choice to decline this year's opportunity especially when elections are approaching. While President Trump also skipped an interview in 2018 due to personal disagreements with the network and the NFL, the motivations behind Biden's decision remain unclear. But, one thing is clear the internet is definitely not happy with the move.

Social media erupts as Joe Biden refuses Super Bowl interview again

A user wrote, “This is the second time he has done this. It’s another sign that the White House doesn’t feel confident in Biden’s ability to handle an interview amid his rapid cognitive decline.” Others chimed in. “The country's on fire! Everyone, down to the basement! "White House turns down CBS interview request for a Super Bowl interview with President Biden", “Biden campaign claims they “won’t lose many eyeballs” by declining an interview during coverage”, “Joe Biden won’t do a Super Bowl interview this year because he knows is not Super”, common white house clearly doesn’t trust him.”

When is Super Bowl 2024?

Super Bowl LVIII is set to unfold on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. After securing victories against the Ravens and the Lions, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are poised to face off in the championship game.