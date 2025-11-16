John Fetterman breaks silence on social media after hospitalization, ‘20 stitches later…’

Democratic Senator John Fetterman has broken his silence on social media after being hospitalized following a fall. Fetterman fell and injured his face following an irregular heartbeat flare-up, the BBC reported. John Fetterman breaks silence on social media after hospitalization (REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/File Photo)(REUTERS)

The 56-year-old was rushed to a hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after the incident. His team later said he was "doing well" and was under observation.

Read More | John Fetterman makes big statement on Trump, reveals what Kash Patel told him about targeting enemies: 'I'm not ever…'

"If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!" Fetterman previously joked in a statement released by an office spokesperson.

John Fetterman breaks silence after hospitalization

In a post on X, Fetterman shared a photo of his bloodied face, saying he has recovered fully. He shared that he was back home with his wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman, and his children.

“20 stitches later and a full recovery, I’m back home with @giselefetterman and the kids,” he wrote. “I’m overwhelmed + profoundly grateful for all the well-wishes. Truly.”

Fetterman hailed UPMC for providing him with “incredible medical care that put me back together.” “THANK YOU SO MUCH,” he added. “See you back in DC.”

What happened to John Fetterman before the hospitalization?

After the fall, a spokesperson for Fetterman said that the senator, who is 6-foot-8, fell near his home in Braddock, east Pittsburgh. “Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries,” said the spokesperson. “He is doing well and receiving routine observation at the hospital. He has opted to stay so doctors can fine-tune his medication regimen."

Read More | John Fetterman says he'll oppose RFK Jr, Tulsi Gabbard: ‘Will be voting NO’

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Ventricular fibrillation is a type of irregular heart rhythm (arrhythmia). During ventricular fibrillation, the lower heart chambers contract in a very rapid and uncoordinated manner. As a result, the heart doesn't pump blood to the rest of the body. Ventricular fibrillation is an emergency that requires immediate medical attention. It's the most frequent cause of sudden cardiac death.”