Joshua Baer: ‘Austinpreneur’ killed in Laredo plane crash helped shape companies like Saronic & Colossal – all we know

Joshua Baer, the founder of Capital Factory who died when a small jet crashed on a Laredo, Texas highway, was an entrepreneur famous in the state for being at the center of Austin’s turbocharged evolution as a technology hub. The 50-year-old described himself as an “Austinpreneur,” a reference to the state capital and his drive to get people into business. Joshua Baer: ‘Austinpreneur’ killed in Laredo plane crash helped shape companies like Saronic & Colossal Biosciences (Joshua Baer/LinkedIn)

Baer's LinkedIn bio reads, “Austinpreneur - I help people quit their jobs and become entrepreneurs.”

Several companies emerged and grew with Baer's support, and a few of them are some of the most ambitious ventures in the country.

What we know about Joshua Baer’s success Baer founded Capital Factory, which has grown into a significant Austin-based venture capital firm. It is known for supporting a range of technology startup companies, from robots to autonomous ships.

In the late 90s, Baer got his start with the software company Trilogy. He later started a couple of tech companies in the early aughts – URaPI and Netmonitor – before Capital Factory was founded in 2009. Since then, he built a portfolio of hundreds of companies that rose under his watch, guidance, encouragement, and often investment.

Among the companies that grew with Baer’s support is Saronic, which made the drone boat that reportedly carried out the first combat rescue of U.S. personnel by an unmanned vessel, off the coast of Oman, earlier this month, according to the Texas Monthly. The list also included Icon, the 3D-printing construction company whose creations include tiny homes for the unhoused, barracks for the U.S. military, and structures designed for living on the Moon.

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Among other such companies are Apptronik, the humanoid-robotics company; Firefly Aerospace, a rocket maker; and WP Engine. Another name worth mentioning is Colossal Biosciences, which claimed last year that it created three dire wolf pups by using ancient DNA, cloning and gene-editing technology, which they used to alter the genes of a gray wolf.

Baer even served on the boards of various companies and other organizations, including The Texas Tribune.

“The vibrant entrepreneurial community Austin is known for didn’t just happen,” said J. B. Sauceda, who benefited from Baer’s mentorship when he launched Sauceda Industries, a logistics company, before becoming the host of Texas Country Reporter. “It was the direct result of Josh’s willingness to make time and space for people to connect and build. He put his money where his mouth is, and you can see it all throughout our city. He made introductions, he threw parties, he mentored countless [University of Texas] students, and he wanted more people to be able to quit their jobs to build their dreams.”

The Laredo plane crash that killed Baer happened on a highway, the aircraft catching fire, on Tuesday night, June 16. There were six people on board, including Baer. Witnesses recalled seeing those trapped inside trying to smash the cockpit window to escape.