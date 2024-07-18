Joy Reid blasted brutally for calling Trump assassination attempt ‘photo op’, likening it with Biden’s Covid diagnosis

MSNBC host Joy Reid targeted Donald Trump following his recent assassination attempt, implying that the former US President is partly to blame for it. Joy Reid suggested that Biden recovering from coronavirus is a “sign of strength” akin to Trump surviving an assassination attempt.(X)

Reid, who was co-hosting with Rachel Maddow during live coverage of the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Wednesday, suggested that Biden recovering from coronavirus is a “sign of strength” akin to Trump surviving an assassination attempt.

Calling both Trump and Biden “elderly”, Reid claimed: “Donald Trump is an elderly man who, for whatever reason, was given nine seconds to take an iconic photo-op during an active shooter situation. Weird situation, we'll figure that out one day.”

She highlighted how Trump's survival of an assassination bid and his quick return to the campaign by showing up at the RNC are being portrayed by the media as a “sign of strength.”

Reid stated that Biden's COVID-19 infection is a chance for him to demonstrate how to be responsible.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary, stated that Biden was experiencing mild symptoms, despite the fact that he was “vaccinated and boosted.”

She expressed hope that Biden “will not spread COVID around” and show some responsibility by wearing a mask while boarding Air Force One. Hitting out at Trump, she said that Biden must remind “people of what hell we went through with COVID because of Donald Trump”.

The MSNBC host called POTUS' COVID diagnosis a “great messaging opportunity” for Biden to remind Americans about how many people have died due to the virus.

Joy Reid questions Trump's gun shot wound

Taking to Instagram, Reid questioned the extent of Trump's gunshot wound, which he suffered during the Pennsylvania rally.

“I have many questions! Like where are the medical reports? What caused Trump’s injury and what was the injury? Sheapnel? [sic] Glass? A bullet? Where were the three attendees who were shot seated or standing relative to Trump?” she wrote.

“Why was Trump allowed to stand and pose for photos, fist pumping for nearly ten seconds while asking about his shoe when there could easily have been additional shooters?” she concluded.

Joy Reid under fire for questioning Trump's injuries

As soon as the footage of MSNBC's RNC coverage went viral on social media, several Trump supporters hit back at Reid, with some calling her “nuts and anti-America.”

“I want you all to listen to this quote: “Weird situation. We'll figure that out one day.” Is she suggesting this was a setup by Trump?” asked Collin Rugg.

Commenting on Rugg's post, one X user wrote Reid “should be ashamed of herself” for comparing Trump's assassination attempt with Biden's COVID diagnosis.

Another user blasted Reid for “just trying to get a reaction out of people.” Stressing that “she knows she’s being ridiculous”, the user went on to say that Reid “wants the attention” and her "mission is accomplished.”

Meanwhile, CNN's Van Jones backed Trump, stating that “a bullet couldn’t stop Trump, a virus just stopped Biden.” He further stressed that Democrats are “coming apart”, referring to Biden's old age and questions around his rerun due to his mental and physical acumen. Jones mentioned that “the Republicans are coming together.”