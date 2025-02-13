JPMorgan CEO berates workers over petition filed to halt 5 day back-to-office rule; ‘I’m the boss’

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, reaffirmed the financial behemoth's recently implemented five-day return to work policy during a boisterous town hall meeting. JPMorgan Chase CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon (REUTERS)

When asked about the in-person work requirement and a backlash petition that has received around 950 signatures, Dimon said, “Don’t waste time on it. I don’t care how many people sign that ******* petition,” drawing laughter from the crowd, as per Reuters.

JPMorgan Chase workers launch petition

JPMorgan workers had been venting on internal message boards and even started a petition in an effort to get their manager to reverse the decision, which was revealed on January 10 ahead of a March start date.

The CEO, however, was unwilling to cooperate despite the flurry of complaints. Currently, JPMorgan has over 300,000 employees globally. According to reports, the corporation plans to fire over 1,000 employees this month.

Dimon argued that workers had a “choice [on] whether to work at JPMorgan” and urged them not to “be mad at him,” pointing out that it was a free country, Reuters reported.

A number of financial giants, such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, have supported the return-to-office strategy, claiming that it improves the atmosphere at work, learning, and corporate innovation.

As his second term began, President Donald Trump issued an executive order requiring all federal employees to resume full-time, in-person employment.

Meanwhile, Chase employees reportedly asked Communications Workers of America, a trade union, for help on how to form a union, CWA campaign head Nick Weiner told the outlet.

Dimon, however, objected that in-office regulations would never be left up to managers' discretion after claiming that he had been subjected to a barrage of criticism and resistance from senior workers.

“There is no chance that I will leave it up to managers. Zero chance. The abuse that took place is extraordinary.”

‘I’m sorry, I am the boss', says Jamie Dimon

The CEO berated employees for failing to pay attention during Zoom calls, pointing out that their negligence decreased their productivity and ability to think creatively.

In addition, he expressed his frustration with waiting for others in the organisation to make important decisions, saying: “I feel like firing 14 chairmen of committees, I can't stand it any more.” Stressing that it is his fault, he said, “I’m sorry. I’m the boss.”

Employees were informed in the January memo that they would be given at least 30 days' notice before their anticipated return to work on a full-time basis. They were also advised to ask their boss for permission if they needed more time to get ready for the move.