Kanye West's ‘WW3’ album leaked on Discord? Song titles surface

Kanye West’s entire upcoming album, WW3, was reportedly leaked on Discord on Sunday. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the leak included unreleased tracks such as “Diddy Free,” “Dirty Magazines,” and “Free My Kids.” Kanye West's upcoming album, WW3, was reportedly leaked on Discord. (AFP)

WW3 is one of three albums Kanye West is said to be planning for release in 2025, alongside two others titled Cuck and Bully.

The individual claiming responsibility for the leak posted a message on Discord, stating that proceeds from the unauthorized release would be donated to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

"Glorifying fascism is not "art", "love speech" is just an excuse to say outrageous s--t for attention. Kanye West is a 50-year-old spineless braindead deadbeat drug addict porn addict Nazi b---h. All proceeds from this album group buy will be donated to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum," the post stated.

Listening party canceled?

In response to the controversy, the WW3 album listening party scheduled to take place in South Korea has allegedly been canceled. An alleged statement from organizers reads:

"We would like to inform you that the 'YE Korea Concert'

scheduled for Saturday, May 31st has been inevitably canceled due to the

recent controversy surrounding singer Kanye West (YE).

Additionally, sales of Yeezy brand MD products

will also be discontinued starting at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 19. We ask

for your generous understanding as we wait for the performance.

We will provide refund information

individually to ticket purchasers.

We will come back with new performances that will bring joy and excitement to our customers in the future. Thank you."

Reactions -

Several social media users reacted to the alleged leak.

“It is amazing they leaked the new Ye. The album is not even closed to finished,” one person wrote on X.

Another added, “Ye's new album leaked. Most tragic listening experience of my life. God help him.”

A third person commented, “That's quite the twist with the charity donation idea. Pretty interesting news about Kanye's album.”