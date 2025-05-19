Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kanye West's ‘WW3’ album leaked on Discord? Song titles surface

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 19, 2025 09:43 AM IST

Kanye West's upcoming album, WW3, was allegedly leaked on Discord. It included unreleased song such as “Diddy Free,” “Dirty Magazines,” and “Free My Kids.”

Kanye West’s entire upcoming album, WW3, was reportedly leaked on Discord on Sunday. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the leak included unreleased tracks such as “Diddy Free,” “Dirty Magazines,” and “Free My Kids.” 

Kanye West's upcoming album, WW3, was reportedly leaked on Discord. (AFP)
Kanye West's upcoming album, WW3, was reportedly leaked on Discord. (AFP)

WW3 is one of three albums Kanye West is said to be planning for release in 2025, alongside two others titled Cuck and Bully.

The individual claiming responsibility for the leak posted a message on Discord, stating that proceeds from the unauthorized release would be donated to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

"Glorifying fascism is not "art", "love speech" is just an excuse to say outrageous s--t for attention. Kanye West is a 50-year-old spineless braindead deadbeat drug addict porn addict Nazi b---h. All proceeds from this album group buy will be donated to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum," the post stated. 

Listening party canceled? 

In response to the controversy, the WW3 album listening party scheduled to take place in South Korea has allegedly been canceled. An alleged statement from organizers reads:

"We would like to inform you that the 'YE Korea Concert'

scheduled for Saturday, May 31st has been inevitably canceled due to the

recent controversy surrounding singer Kanye West (YE).

Additionally, sales of Yeezy brand MD products

will also be discontinued starting at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 19. We ask

for your generous understanding as we wait for the performance.

We will provide refund information

individually to ticket purchasers.

We will come back with new performances that will bring joy and excitement to our customers in the future. Thank you."

Reactions - 

Several social media users reacted to the alleged leak.

“It is amazing they leaked the new Ye. The album is not even closed to finished,” one person wrote on X.

Another added, “Ye's new album leaked. Most tragic listening experience of my life. God help him.”

A third person commented, “That's quite the twist with the charity donation idea. Pretty interesting news about Kanye's album.”

 

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Kanye West's ‘WW3’ album leaked on Discord? Song titles surface
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 19, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On