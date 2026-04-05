Kasey Grelle family GoFundMe: All we know as American CEO killed, son critically injured after horrific Nicaragua crash

Kasey Grelle, a well-known American CEO, tragically lost her life in a devastating tourist transport accident in Nicaragua while on vacation with her husband and their three young children — one of whom sustained severe injuries. Kasey Grelle, 41, died in a tourist transport accident in Nicaragua, leaving her family devastated. (Kasey Grelle/GoFundMe)

Kasey Grelle, aged 41, who was a co-founder of the St. Louis-based marketing consulting firm Aux Insights, died on March 23 when an open-air tourist transport truck, which was carrying her family along with other passengers, crashed within the Rancho Santana resort in Tola, Nicaragua, as reported by grieving relatives.

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What we know about Nicaragua crash According to Nicaraguan outlet TN8, over 20 people, including children, sustained injuries when a tourist transport truck, carrying approximately 28 foreign passengers, lost control while descending a hill within the resort complex.

Local reported that the open-air vehicle overturned after rolling backward.

The victims received immediate medical attention at the scene from resort personnel and emergency responders before being transported to the Hospital Gaspar García Laviana in Rivas, as stated in the report.

Grelle succumbed to her injuries while being taken to the hospital after suffering catastrophic injuries, including severe head trauma, as reported by TN8. It was noted that she had a skull fracture.

Kasey Grelle's son critically injured Kasey Grelle's 11-year-old son, Julian, suffered critical injuries in the crash and was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis, as per a family fundraiser that was shared on GoFundMe. He suffered critical head injuries, fractures in the skull and spine, along with a collapsed lung.

Kasey is survived by husband Dave and three young children: Julian (11), Kit (9), and Des (6), according to the page.

Kasey Grelle's brother pays tribute In a Facebook post on April 1, Grelle’s brother wrote: “We are devastated to announce the tragic passing of my sister, Kasey Grelle. Kasey was on a family vacation in Nicaragua and on a tour put on by the resort she was staying at with her kids, Kit and Julian, when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle, killing Kasey and severely injuring Julian."

“Kasey was on a family vacation in Nicaragua and on a tour put on by the resort she was staying at with her kids, Kit and Julian, when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle, killing Kasey and severely injuring Julian," Andy Joyce continued.

In a heartfelt tribute, he recalled his sister as “one of the most brilliant, driven and selfless people I have ever met and she was relentless in everything she did, especially when it came to helping her people.”

Kasey Grelle family GoFundMe A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign launched to support the children has successfully raised over $302,000 as of Saturday, significantly exceeding the original goal of $250,000.

Nicaragua’s National Police are currently investigating the details surrounding the crash, according to TN8.

Meanwhile, GoFundMe fundraiser informed that Grelle had been the primary breadwinner for her family following her husband's serious injury in a previous accident.

She was a co-founder of Aux Insights, a strategic marketing consulting firm based in St. Louis that collaborates with private equity firms to enhance revenue growth and improve overall company performance.

“With her gone, the family faces not only devastating grief but real financial challenges: Julian’s ongoing medical care and rehabilitation, Medical evacuation costs from Nicaragua, Funeral expenses, Daily living costs for a family that has lost its primary income and Counseling and long-term support for three children who lost their mom,” the campaign stated.

The page was created by Juliana Rodas, who worked for the Grelle family for over six years. She has set up the fund for David Grelle and his children to assist with medical costs and future educational expenses.