Kash Patel trolled over ‘nervous’ appearance at press briefing, 'He saw the Epstein files, now he doesn't trust anyone'

A video of Kash Patel has surfaced on X, where the FBI director appears visibly "nervous," according to social media users. "Kash Patel goes viral over his appearance during White House press briefing," the caption of the video reads.

In the comment section, netizens speculated why Patel appeared wide-eyed and anxious in the clip, with some trolling the FBI director. One user wrote, “Looks like cocaine :/”. “Conditions like hyperthyroidism or certain congenital and structural traits can make the eyes appear more prominent. He’s always looked this way, his eye shape is part of his inherited physical traits, not something he chose. Maybe stop mocking people for features they were born with and can’t change,” one user wrote, while another said, “He’s got the “I have to give a book report and I haven’t read the book” face. I know it well.” “27 monster energy drinks before the meeting,” said a user.

“Who better to head the FBI than a guy who is obviously 100% alert and watching for any crimes in his vicinity at all times?” one user wrote, while another said, “He saw the Epstein Files, now he doesn't trust anyone in the Trump Administration either.” “He’s fine. Just a little nervous,” one user said. Another wrote, “He could get a confession quickly by sitting quietly and staring at me!”

Kash Patel supports Donald Trump’s DC police takeover

Patel recently endorsed President Donald Trump's plans to take over the Metropolitan Police Department to deal with crime in Washington D.C. The move has prompted heavy criticism from Democrats and local officials who believe the move is part of a power grab.

On Monday afternoon, August 11, Patel was seen inside a command post for the first night of the temporary takeover. "Proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with the men and women who keep our nation’s capital safe," Patel said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "When you let good cops be cops, give them the tools they need, and back them every step of the way, they deliver - every time."