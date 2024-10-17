Kellogg protests: Activists demand cereal company remove ‘harmful’ dyes in Froot Loops, Apple Jacks

Thousands of protesters marched to Kellogg’s headquarters in Michigan, demanding the company stop adding artificial dyes and chemical preservatives into cereals. On Tuesday, health activists, parents, and cereal lovers joined the picket line, calling for a ban on “harmful additives” found in popular breakfast snacks like Froot Loops and Apple Jacks, which are often favoured by children. Thousands of Americans are protesting against Kellogg, demanding the company stop adding 'harmful' dyes in popular cereals like Froot Loops(Representational Image)

Kellogg protesters demand removal of ‘harmful’ food dyes, chemical preservatives

As dozens of Americans rallied outside Kellogg's headquarters, petitions of over 400,000 signatures were delivered to the company’s offices in Battle Creek. Nearly a decade ago, the breakfast foods company announced that it would remove artificial colours and ingredients from its products by 2018.

While Kellogg had done that in other countries, including Canada, where Froot Loops are coloured with concentrated carrot juice, watermelon juice and blueberry juice, US batches of cereals still contain artificial colours and BHT, a chemical preservative. Protesters called out the company for adding artificial dyes, citing evidence that they can contribute to behavioural issues in children, per Associated Press.

“I'm here for all the mothers who struggle to feed their kids healthy food without added chemicals,” said Vani Hari, a food activist who previously pressured Kraft Heinz to remove artificial dyes from its macaroni and cheese. Meanwhile, Jason Karp, investor and healthy foods company HumanCo founder, alleged, “Kellogg knows that these artificial additives can harm children,” per NY Post.

The petition delivered to the company reads, according to the outlet, “It’s now 2024 and Kellogg’s still sells several cereals with artificial colors and flavors in America, all of which target young children.” “Even worse, Kellogg’s continues launching NEW cereals for children filled with artificial ingredients, such as Minecraft Frosted Flakes and Disney’s Little Mermaid Cereal.”

The Michigan protests come just weeks after California banned the use of four of the dyes now used in Froot Loops: Red Dye No. 40, Yellow Dye No. 5, Yellow Dye No. 6 and Blue Dye No. 1. “Our health is inextricably tied to the food we eat — but fresh, healthy foods aren't always available or affordable for families,” the state Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement following the passing of the historic bill.