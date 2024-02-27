Kellogg's CEO draws flak for advocating 'cereal for dinner' as way to save money- Video

Kellogg's chief executive Gary Pilnick has courted controversy by suggesting people to eat cereals for dinner in order to save money. Pilnick made the comments in a recent interaction with CNBC. Kellogg's CEO, Gary Pilnick has courted controversy by suggesting people to eat cereals for dinner in order to save money.(X(formerly Twitter)/@KelloggsUS)

" The cereal category has always been quite affordable, and it tends to be a great destination when consumers are under pressure," said Pilnick.

" We are advertising about 'cereal for dinner'. If you think about the cost of cereal for a family versus what they might otherwise do, that's gonna be much more affordable," he added.

When CNBC host Carl Quintanilla asked Pilnick if such encouragement to eat cereal for dinner could “land the wrong way,” the Kellogg's CEO was quick to say: “In fact, it’s landing really well right now.”

Videos of the CNBC host's interaction with the Kellogg's CEO have gone viral on social media. Netizens are slamming Pilnick for his views which trivialised the matter of rising food costs.

Here is how netizens have reacted to Kellogg's CEO's comments

“Dad? Do you remember the moment you were radicalized ?”. “Why yes son….. yes I do….. it was right around the time I saw @KelloggsUS CEO Gary Pilnick go on @CNBC and say “cereal for dinner” as they just finished talking about all major indexes at all time highs!,” posted one user.

"Gary Pilnick CEO of Kellogg says eat cereal for dinner. Exactly how bad does it have to get before people wake up?," wrote another person.

"Kellogg CEO Gary Pilnick suggests that struggling families should shift their mindset and eat “cereal for dinner” as a way to cut costs.He was paid $4 million last year which is ~100x more than his average employees. How do these people sleep at night?," said a third person, angrily.

"Saw a CNBC piece with Kellogg CEO Gary Pilnick talking about marketing his company's cereal as dinner for families. It never occurred to him what this says about increasing US poverty. If my mum, God rest her soul, had lived to hear of such things it would have made her cry," wrote a fourth person.