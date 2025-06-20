Kroger under fire for ‘Lazy’ Juneteenth cakes: Watch

Kroger is under fire after a video showing a series of poorly decorated Juneteenth cakes went viral on TikTok. (Image for representation) A viral TikTok video of Kroger's poorly decorated Juneteenth cakes has sparked widespread criticism. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)

Juneteenth, a day commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S., became a federal holiday in 2021.

For generations, it has held deep cultural meaning in Black communities. So when cookie cakes featuring like ‘FREE @ Last,’ ‘June 19 FREE,’ and simply ‘FREE’ were seen sloppily decorated and on display at a Kroger in Georgia, it didn’t take long for people online to respond.

“Who the hell made these ugly-a** s***? I wish there was a manager here because ya’ll decorate everything else around here cute. Everything else around here cute, but for Juneteenth you want to just throw something on a freaking cookie cake and expect someone to buy it? That's bulls***,” one TikTok user responded.

By Thursday, the video had amassed over seven million views and more than 850,000 likes.

Kroger tries their best to damage control

“The cakes and cookies that were featured in the video were inconsistent with our provided guidance and not of the quality we would expect to see from our stores. The products have been removed, and we've addressed this directly with the store teams and the customer who took the initial video,” a Kroger spokesperson told Newsweek.

“This is a beautiful find of just absolute laziness. Absolute laziness. To be honest, you could have did absolutely nothing and the people would have been just as fine,” @L’lori summed up in a follow-up video.

"I would have taken that "free" cookie cake. Lol 😂 “y'all said it was free,” one Instagram user torched.

“Somebody made these right before they quit 😹,” another quipped.

“Looks like a fresh out of jail cake 😂😂,” one wrote.