Kübra Karaaslan death: 5 things to know about Turkish TikTok influencer who jumped from Osman Gazi Bridge

Kübra Karaaslan, a 21-year-old Turkish TikTok influencer known for her lifestyle content, died on March 23 after jumping from a bridge in northwestern Turkey, according to local media NTV. A 21-year-old Turkish TikTok star, Kübra Karaaslan, jumped from a bridge on March 23, reportedly after deactivating her social media accounts. (X)

According to NTV, the incident occurred on the Osman Gazi Bridge, a major suspension bridge. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, and Karaaslan was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

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5 things to know about Kübra Karaaslan 1. Who was Kübra Karaaslan? Karaaslan was a rising TikTok influencer known for sharing lifestyle content and engaging videos that attracted a significant following online.

According to Al Bawaba, the teenage influencer used to provide peeks into her everyday life via her accounts, drawing thousands of followers.

2. What happened on the bridge? According to eyewitness accounts and local media reports, Karaaslan climbed onto the railing of the Osman Gazi Bridge and jumped despite attempts by bystanders to stop her.

Osman Gazi Bridge is one of Turkey’s longest suspension bridges near Gebze that connects Kocaeli and Yalova.

3. Citizens try to stop her Videos circulating online appear to show people trying to persuade her to step back before she suddenly let go and fell

Despite the long efforts and interventions of citizens to persuade her, Karaaslan hurled herself from a height of many meters from the top.

The incident was purportedly captured on camera by onlookers, and the video was circulated on social media.

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4. Her socials were deactivated before she jumped According to state media like NTV and Daily Sabah, she had recently deactivated her social media accounts before the incident. This raised questions about her state of mind in the days leading up to her death.

5. Death by suicide The local news reports, like NTV and Daily Sabah, reported her death as a suicide.

According to these reports, the drivers above were trying to dissuade her from committing suicide and jumping down.