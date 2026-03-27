Kübra Karaaslan death: 5 things to know about Turkish TikTok influencer who jumped from Osman Gazi Bridge
A 21-year-old Turkish TikTok star, Kübra Karaaslan, jumped from a bridge on March 23, reportedly after deactivating her social media accounts.
Kübra Karaaslan, a 21-year-old Turkish TikTok influencer known for her lifestyle content, died on March 23 after jumping from a bridge in northwestern Turkey, according to local media NTV.
According to NTV, the incident occurred on the Osman Gazi Bridge, a major suspension bridge. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, and Karaaslan was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.
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5 things to know about Kübra Karaaslan
1. Who was Kübra Karaaslan?
Karaaslan was a rising TikTok influencer known for sharing lifestyle content and engaging videos that attracted a significant following online.
According to Al Bawaba, the teenage influencer used to provide peeks into her everyday life via her accounts, drawing thousands of followers.
2. What happened on the bridge?
According to eyewitness accounts and local media reports, Karaaslan climbed onto the railing of the Osman Gazi Bridge and jumped despite attempts by bystanders to stop her.
Osman Gazi Bridge is one of Turkey’s longest suspension bridges near Gebze that connects Kocaeli and Yalova.
3. Citizens try to stop her
Videos circulating online appear to show people trying to persuade her to step back before she suddenly let go and fell
Despite the long efforts and interventions of citizens to persuade her, Karaaslan hurled herself from a height of many meters from the top.
The incident was purportedly captured on camera by onlookers, and the video was circulated on social media.
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4. Her socials were deactivated before she jumped
According to state media like NTV and Daily Sabah, she had recently deactivated her social media accounts before the incident. This raised questions about her state of mind in the days leading up to her death.
5. Death by suicide
The local news reports, like NTV and Daily Sabah, reported her death as a suicide.
According to these reports, the drivers above were trying to dissuade her from committing suicide and jumping down.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More