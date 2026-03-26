Unable to afford rent, US couple moves to hotel, saves $12,000 annually: 'It isn’t luxurious, but it is worth it'
The couple pay $307 a week for a one-bedroom hotel room. The amount includes electricity, water, internet, trash services and free parking.
A couple in the US has claimed that they cut their housing costs significantly by moving out of a rented home and into a hotel, saving around $12,000 (approximately ₹11 lakh) annually.
According to a report by The New York Post, Maranda Bowers, 47, and her husband, John, 40, earlier lived in a two-storey, three-bedroom house in Pensacola, Florida, where they paid $2,300 in monthly rent. Their financial situation changed in 2023 after John suffered a workplace accident that left his right hand crushed, making him unable to work.
With Maranda, who runs a cleaning company, becoming a solo earner, managing rent became difficult. So she lived with her family for two weeks before moving into a hotel in November 2023.
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From $2,300 rent to $307 a week hotel
The couple now pay $307 a week for a one-bedroom hotel room. The amount includes electricity, water, internet, trash services and free parking. Maranda said that they save $12,000 a year on average.
“The biggest positive about hotel life is you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars on rent. You don’t need to put together a security deposit or pay a month’s rent in advance,” she said, per the outlet.
She said that the fixed weekly expense makes budgeting easier. “Getting $307 a week together is a lot easier than coming up with rent and utility bills every month. On average, over the last two years, we have saved around $1,000 a month,” she said.
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What's it like living in a hotel?
The couple shared that their room comes with a kitchenette, including a two-burner stove and a full-size refrigerator, allowing them to cook meals. The hotel also offers optional cleaning and fresh linens. “I like the convenience of it, it is one bill a week. I don’t have to worry about running the water or turning on the air conditioning,” she said.
The couple shared that they hope to use the money they saved to purchase a plot of land and a tiny home for them to own. “We want to live simply, go on vacations and live our life rather than put all our money into a huge home,” Maranda said.
“Our kids are grown, we don’t have any little ones anymore, communal living doesn’t bother us. I would love a tiny home, we no longer want a big house — we like the simplicity of living simply,” she added.
The 47-year-old admitted that it isn’t a luxurious lifestyle, but said that their hotel room is like a mini apartment. She also said that she has created a small private workspace using dividers.
“It isn’t luxurious, but it is worth what we save. We don’t have to worry about covering rent every month. A lot of people also think living in a hotel room means we have to spend lots of money eating out, but that is not the case. I cook all the time. I cooked Thanksgiving and Christmas for half the hotel,” she added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More