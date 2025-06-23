LA County Sheriff's Department posts, then deletes, condolence message on Iran bombings: ‘Our hearts go out’

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department faced backlash after posting a message on X (formerly Twitter) expressing condolences “for the victims” of the recent US bombings in Iran. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department posted condolence message on Iran bombings.(X/ Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

The post said: “Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran. While this tragic event occurred overseas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is closely monitoring the situation alongside our local, state, and federal partners.”

“At the moment, there are no known threats to Los Angeles County. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are increasing patrol checks at places of worship and other sensitive locations throughout the county. The safety and security of our communities remain our top priority. We will continue to assess and respond to any developments as they arise.”

Reactions

The post soon went viral, drawing sharp criticism. The department then edited the post before deleting it entirely.

One user wrote, “It’s time for California to be scrapped and started over from scratch. It’s not salvageable.”

Another commented, “I would like to send my condolences to the former employee of LA Sheriff’s department who was just let go…oh wait, they would never fire anyone, never mind.”

A third person wrote, “They really should focus on their own problems rather than commenting on international affairs. Talk about chutzpah.”

Another user commented, “Woww so officially they were not hacked and they actually made that grotesque post. Wow.”

Another person wrote, "Our hearts go out to the person running the social media account of the LA County Sheriff's office for posting about the "tragic victims" of the US strike on Iranian nuclear installations and the "families impacted" by it. This is likely his or her first and last day on the job."