Lara Trump issues big statement on Secret Service boss following assassination attempt: ‘There were obviously…’

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump and wife of Eric Trump, asserted that the US Secret Service could still protect the ex-President following an assassination attempt during a rally on July 13 in Pennsylvania. The Republican National Committee boss, however, added that the agency's director Kimberly Cheatle should be called into question. Lara Trump agreed with the head of the Secret Service's opinion that she was the one who had the ultimate responsibility.(AFP)

According to NY POST, Lara said the Secret Service chief should respond to those questions because “there were obviously some mistakes and some lapses.”

Following the assassination attempt, Cheatle has been under increasing pressure to resign. But Lara herself has not clarified whether the Secret Service director should step down or not, despite a series of agency's missteps that almost resulted in Trump's assassination.

When asked if she feels the agency could still protect Trump, she remarked: “I do, absolutely.”

Calling the Secret Service agents “the greatest people” she has ever met, Lara mentioned: “Eric [Trump] and I had a Secret Service detail for four years. The people around us were wonderful. The job they did was totally 100% professional.”

Kimberly A. Cheatle to testify before House Oversight Committee

The House Oversight Committee will hear testimony from Cheatle on Monday regarding the setbacks that preceded the assassination attempt on Trump.

In a statement on Friday, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi stated, the agency is “fully accountable for the safety of its protectees.”

“To ensure it never happens again, we are committed to better understanding what happened before, during, and after the assassination attempt of former President Trump,” he added.

Cheatle has been under heavy fire after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to scale a roof just yards from where Trump was addressing the crowd during the rally and start shooting.

The shooting grazed Trump’s ear and left volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore dead and two others critically injured. Following this, Crooks was shot dead by Secret Service snipers.

Cheatle later clarified that the Secret Service chose not to secure the roof from where Crooks fired due to its slope.