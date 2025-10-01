Lawrence Moten dies at 53: Cause of death, wife, children, net worth other details

Syracuse University basketball legend Lawrence Moten passed away at the age of 53, Syracuse University confirmed on Tuesday. In his four years playing for the Syracuse Orange basketball team, from 1991 to 1994, Moten became the highest scorer for the program with 2,334 career points - a record that still stands tall. Lawrence Moten passed away at the age of 53. (Lawrence Moten on Instagram)

According to reports, Moten was found dead at his home in Washington on Tuesday afternoon. As of now, his cause of death is yet to be confirmed, but there are no reports of foul play. He lived in Washington and worked as Digital Pioneers Academy's boys and girls teams since June 2025.

Lawrence Moten family: Wife Noelene and Daughters

Lawrence Moten was married to Noelene Moten and had two daughters, Lawrencia and Leilani. Noelene Moten is also a Syracuse University graduate from 1994 and they met in college. Lawrence was raised in part by his grandmother, Grace Ellison, and in part his mother, Lorraine Burgess.

Noelene Moten reportedly worked as a school counselor for Prince George's County public schools, according to a profile of Lawrencia Moten, their daughter, on NBC's Coast TV. Lawrencia Moten, their elder daughter, is a sports anchor and TV host who currently works with HBCU Go, an Atlanta, Georgia-based TV service. She also works as a sideline reporter for Liberty University's women's basketball team.

In the same NBC Coast TV profile of Lawrencia Moten, she revealed that her younger sister, Leilani Moten was employed at JP Morgan & Chase.

Lawrence Moten career and net worth: What we know

Unlike a lot of other college basketball stars who go on to have a long professional career, Lawrence Moten's career in the NBA was relatively short. He was drafted by the Vancouver Grizzlies in 1995. He played for the Grizzlies from 1995 to 1997 and for the Washington Wizards in the 1997–98 season.

He continued his professional career in the CBA, ABA, and internationally in countries like Spain and Venezuela. He retired from playing officially in 2006 and moved to coaching and youth development. He led the Rochester Razorsharks to a Premier Basketball League championship in 2014.

Details about his exact net worth is not known. However, over his playing career, he made at least $601,000, according to basketball reference. For the 1997 season with the Washington Wizards, he was paid $321,000.