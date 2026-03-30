Lilly Bova murder: GoFundMe started after Glenview teen shot dead; distressed father speaks out, ‘I punched the wall…’

A GoFundMe has been started to help Lilly Bova’s father after the 16-year-old girl was fatally shot Saturday morning, March 28, in the unincorporated suburban area of Glenview, Illinois. Meanwhile, her father, Anthony Bova, has also spoken out after the tragedy. Lilly Bova murder: GoFundMe started after Glenview teen shot dead; distressed dad breaks silence (GoFundMe)

The shooting took place around 11 am in the 3600 South Salem Walk in unincorporated Glenview. This is located in the area of Salem Walk Apartments.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the teenager with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities are seeking a person of interest in the shooting.

Lilly Bova GoFundMe The GoFundMe was started by Vicki Clark, Anthony’s friend. “I am friends with a father who has had a horrible tragedy happen. His 16-year-old daughter was murdered in Glenville, Illinois, Saturday, March 28, 2026. This is an unfathomable loss for this family,” Clark wrote in the fundraiser.

“Anthony Bova is her father and he is a wonderful person. I’m just trying to help ease the burden that they are about to have of burying their 16-year-old daughter. Nobody plans on having to do this for a teenager,” Clark added.

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The page further reads, “Any little bit will help. I’m just trying to make this difficult time a little easier financially. I know it can never take away any pain, but I don’t want him to have to worry about finding the funds to give his daughter a service, a burial, a celebration, whatever he needs to do for her. Thank you again.”

At the time of writing this article, $2,575 had been raised of the $5.5K goal.

Anthony Bova speaks out Anthony remembered his daughter as the little girl who liked to dress up.

"She could do anything. She was into everything," said Anthony, according to CBS News. "She was a good person."

Bova was learning to drive before her life was cut short. Her father took her to The Grove in Glenview to practice a couple of weeks ago.

Anthony also posted a video on Facebook, where he looks visibly distressed. A plaster is seen on his broken hand.

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“Ladies and gentlemen, this is going to be the worst post and possibly my last post,” he said in the video. I have a broken hand, because I punched the wall.

“Some young punk from Piper killed my daughter with a gun,” he added.