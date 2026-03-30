Who was Lilly Bova? Glenbrook South student, 16, shot dead in Glenview home, ‘Senselessly and cruelly taken…’

A 16-year-old girl was fatally shot Saturday morning, March 28, in the unincorporated suburban area of Glenview, Illinois, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Lilly B. Bova, according to ABC 7 Chicago. Who was Lilly Bova? Glenbrook South student, 16, shot dead in Glenview home (Anthony Bova/Facebook)

The shooting took place around 11 am in the 3600 South Salem Walk in unincorporated Glenview. This is located in the area of Salem Walk Apartments.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the teenager with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities are seeking a person of interest in the shooting.

Who was Lilly Bova? Bova’s death has shaken friends and family. Samuel Thompson, one of her friends, described her as “a great person” who “always had a smile on her face,” according to WGN TV.

“It’s just so sad,” he added.

“Honestly, (she was) just a really good, kindhearted person,” said Laith Bardic, another friend of Bova. “You hate to see it in the community because it’s a really good area, everyone knows each other and everyone’s really close.”

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Bova was a sophomore at Glenbrook South, school district officials said. A letter sent to families read, “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the loss of sophomore Lilly Bova, who tragically died on Saturday, March 28, while at home. We are keeping her family in our thoughts and respecting their need for privacy as they grieve this unimaginable loss. Though Lilly was a quiet spirit, her teachers and those who knew her best said she loved deeply and was bright, positive and mature beyond her years. Her kind-hearted and optimistic nature will be sorely missed.”

“We know that processing a sudden loss is deeply painful and incredibly difficult. Your student may experience a wide range of emotions in the coming days, including shock, sadness, or confusion. We encourage you to reassure them that whatever they are feeling right now is completely normal, and that we are here to support them and one another,” the letter added.

It concluded, “Please know that our student services team is fully available to support our students. Throughout the day on Monday, counselors and social workers will be present in the Student Services Department and the Glenbrook School Health Center for anyone who needs a safe space to talk or simply just to be.”

‘Senselessly and cruelly taken from us through gun violence’ Loved ones remembered Bova and prayed for her father, Anthony Bova, on Facebook.

“Words can’t express the horrible loss we suffered yesterday,” Orlando Mendoza wrote on Facebook. “The 16 year old daughter of my great friend and bandmate Anthony Bova, Lilly Bova, was senselessly and cruelly taken from us through gun violence. Lilly was also one of my daughter Madilynn’s best friends. I am putting together a gofundme to help the family with any and all expenses in a tragic time like this. I will put it up as soon as it’s ready. Please give anything you can to help.”