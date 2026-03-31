Lilly Bova murder: Slain Glenview teen's dad shares emotional post, ‘When people mishandle you, God restores you’
The father of Lilly Bova, a 16-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Glenview, Illinois, has shared an emotional post after his daughter’s death.
The father of Lilly Bova, a 16-year-old girl who was fatally shot Saturday morning, March 28, in the unincorporated suburban area of Glenview, Illinois, has shared an emotional post after his daughter’s death. The shooting took place around 11 am in the 3600 South Salem Walk in unincorporated Glenview. This is located in the area of Salem Walk Apartments.
Deputies arrived at the scene and found the teenager with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Authorities are seeking a person of interest in the shooting.
Bova’s father, Anthony Bova, re-posted a note by the Facebook page Scars Of Faith.
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“You are God’s girl….Don’t ever forget that,” the note reads. “You are not random, forgotten or overlooked. Heaven knows your name. God has covered you, protected you and carried you through things that were designed to break you. You are chosen, set apart and deeply loved.”
The note adds, “When people mishandle you, God restores you. When life knocks you down, God lifts you. When your heart feels heavy, God holds it. Walk with confidence. Walk with grace. Walk like the daughter of a King, because that is exactly who you are.”
Anthony Bova speaks out
Anthony previously remembered his daughter as the little girl who liked to dress up.
"She could do anything. She was into everything," said Anthony, according to CBS News. "She was a good person."
Bova was learning to drive before her life was cut short. Her father took her to The Grove in Glenview to practice a couple of weeks ago.
Anthony also posted a video on Facebook, where he looks visibly distressed. A plaster is seen on his broken hand.
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“Ladies and gentlemen, this is going to be the worst post and possibly my last post,” he said in the video. “I have a broken hand, because I punched the wall.”
“Some young punk from Piper killed my daughter with a gun,” he added.
Bova was a sophomore at Glenbrook South, school district officials said.
Anyone with information about the shooting has been urged to contact the Sheriff’s Police detectives at 708-865-4896.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More