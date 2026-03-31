Lilly Bova murder: Slain Glenview teen's dad shares emotional post, ‘When people mishandle you, God restores you’

The father of Lilly Bova, a 16-year-old girl who was fatally shot Saturday morning, March 28, in the unincorporated suburban area of Glenview, Illinois, has shared an emotional post after his daughter’s death. The shooting took place around 11 am in the 3600 South Salem Walk in unincorporated Glenview. This is located in the area of Salem Walk Apartments. Lilly Bova murder: Slain Glenview teen's dad shares emotional post (GoFundMe)

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the teenager with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities are seeking a person of interest in the shooting.

Bova’s father, Anthony Bova, re-posted a note by the Facebook page Scars Of Faith.

Read More | Who was Lilly Bova? Glenbrook South student, 16, shot dead in Glenview home, ‘Senselessly and cruelly taken…’

“You are God’s girl….Don’t ever forget that,” the note reads. “You are not random, forgotten or overlooked. Heaven knows your name. God has covered you, protected you and carried you through things that were designed to break you. You are chosen, set apart and deeply loved.”

The note adds, “When people mishandle you, God restores you. When life knocks you down, God lifts you. When your heart feels heavy, God holds it. Walk with confidence. Walk with grace. Walk like the daughter of a King, because that is exactly who you are.”