London Marathon 2025: 'Stop Arming Israel' activists storm onto Tower Bridge, throw pink powder at runners | Watch

ByShweta Kukreti
Apr 27, 2025 04:51 PM IST

At the London Marathon, protesters have interrupted the men's elite race as stewards have confronted demonstrators on Tower Bridge.

At the London Marathon, protesters have interrupted the men's elite race as stewards have confronted demonstrators on Tower Bridge.

London Marathon disrupted by Youth Demand protestors.(Youth Demand)
London Marathon disrupted by Youth Demand protestors.(Youth Demand)

When the top runners crossed the River Thames, Youth Demand activists rushed the monument and threw bright pink powder across the route.

Meanwhile, a shocking video captured the moment showing that an official riding a motorcycle jumped off and tackled the two protestors to the ground. They were donning “Stop Arming Israel” shirts.

Taking to X, the “environmental activist and political activist group” stated that two of its members “jumped the barriers at Tower Bridge and sat down in front of the men's elite race at the London Marathon, wearing 'Stop Arming Israel' t-shirts.”

“Gaza is running out of food. Arming genocide crosses the line. We won't be bystanders.”

Also Read: Female British Hindu monk to run her first London Marathon to challenge stereotypes

Youth Demand vows to shut down London

Earlier this month, Youth Demand, a division of Just Stop Oil, pledged to “shut down London” and solicited funds to help fund their cause. It has also promised to cause chaos at events in London this summer.

The group is composed of Gen Z activists, students, and former members of Just Stop Oil.

After spraying the Ministry of Defense with paint last year, the group promised to launch a significantly more extensive “civil disobedience campaign” this year.

The City of London Police have reportedly taken the two into custody.

Actors, politicians, and the fathers of two girls who were killed in the Southport attack are taking part in the event.

Over 56,000 people are anticipated to compete in the 26.2-mile track across the city, with temperatures rising to 22 degrees Celsius today.

The streets of the capital are packed with thousands of banner-wielding supporters who are cheering for their loved ones.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer extended his greeting to the fathers of the girls who were killed in the attack.

“This is an incredible way to honour the memory of your precious daughters and the entire nation is in awe of your courage and your resilience. We'll all be with you, every single step of the way.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
