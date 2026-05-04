‘Looked weak…’: Rudy Giuliani's last video concerns Trump after latest hospital update

“My voice is a little under the weather, so I won’t be able to speak as loudly as I usually do, but I’ll get closer to the microphone," he said.

Before the latest health update surfaced, Giuliani appeared Friday night on his online program, ‘America’s Mayor Live’, broadcasting from Palm Beach, Florida. Viewers immediately noticed his voice sounded strained during the opening moments of the show.

“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” Goodman said in a statement on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, further adding that Giuliani ‘remains in critical but stable condition’.

Rudy Giuliani, the ex-mayor of New York City and a former adviser to President Donald Trump, is critical, but stable condition at a hospital, his spokesman said Sunday. While Ted Goodman didn't say what sent the 81-year-old to the hospital or how long he's been there, he asked his followers to pray for Giuliani.

One social media user reacted, saying Giuliani looked ‘weak’ and ‘shrill’.

The former mayor was hospitalized in September following a highway crash in New Hampshire that left him with a fractured vertebra and multiple injuries.

Trump reacts publicly to Giuliani’s hospitalization Meanwhile, Trump addressed Giuliani’s condition Sunday in a lengthy message posted on his social media platform.

“Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition,” Trump wrote. “What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!”

Giuliani became one of Trump’s closest legal and political allies following the 2020 presidential election, aggressively promoting claims of election fraud after Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump. Those allegations ultimately failed in court, with multiple lawsuits dismissed and recounts finding no evidence of widespread fraud.

Legal troubles followed election controversy The fallout from Giuliani’s post-election efforts created massive legal and financial problems for the former federal prosecutor.

Two Georgia election workers successfully sued him for defamation, winning a $148 million judgment after Giuliani falsely accused them of helping manipulate election results.

As the women moved to collect the judgment, Giuliani was later held in contempt of court and faced proceedings connected to ownership of several assets. Eventually, he reached an agreement that allowed him to retain personal property, including homes and his World Series rings, in exchange for compensation and a commitment to stop publicly attacking the former election workers.

Rudy Giuliani’s journey Giuliani first became a major national figure during the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, earning the nickname ‘America’s mayor’ because of his leadership in New York City after the attacks.

Before entering politics, he built his reputation as a high-profile federal prosecutor known for targeting organized crime figures and corrupt Wall Street traders.

He later won the New York mayoral race in 1993 and served two terms before launching a Senate campaign in 2000 against Hillary Clinton.

That campaign was eventually abandoned after Giuliani was diagnosed with prostate cancer, a health battle he later discussed publicly while advocating for early screening and treatment awareness.

(With AP inputs)