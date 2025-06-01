Los Angeles fires: Blaze near Dodger Stadium, in Crypto Arena; videos show panic

Two separate fires in Los Angeles, near the Dodger Stadium and at the Crypto.com Arena, sparked panic on Saturday. Videos from the scene showed locals being rushed out as authorities tried to control the blazes. A clip of a helicopter water bombing the fire surfaced on social media. A fire was reported near the Dodger Stadium on Saturday(Unsplash)

“Brush fire near the 110 fwy and Stadium, smoke can be seen at Dodger Stadium,” Los Angeles scanner noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out inside Crypto.com Arena, located at 1111 S. Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles. The blaze was reported at 4:15 PM PDT, with moderate smoke emanating from a first-floor storage room, triggering sprinklers on the first and second floors.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) identified the source within the arena’s ducting system, from Sub Level 1 to the first floor. No active flames were visible, and the cause remains under investigation. Firefighters located the source by 4:50 PM and began water removal operations. No injuries were reported, and no events were ongoing at the time.

"With a significant decrease in visible smoke ... firefighters are working to isolate the source," one of LAFD's updates read. "There is no visible, active fire."

Dodger Stadium, located in Los Angeles’ Elysian Park, is an iconic baseball venue and home to the Los Angeles Dodgers since 1962. In January 2025, it served as a relief hub, distributing $3 million in merchandise and gift cards to wildfire-affected residents. With a capacity of 56,000, the stadium continues to draw fans for its scenic views.

Crypto.com Arena, situated in downtown Los Angeles, is a premier entertainment venue hosting the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Kings, and major concerts. With a capacity of 19,000, the arena is a hub for sports and culture, recently upgraded with enhanced facilities to ensure a top-tier experience for visitors year-round.