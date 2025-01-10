Macy's is closing 66 ‘underproductive’ stores across US in 2025, check out full list of locations
Here is the full list of all 66 Macy's store locations closing in 2025 as part of the company's “A Bold New Chapter” strategy
Macy's has named 66 of its “underproductive” stores that are headed for closure. The move comes as part of the company's “A Bold New Chapter” strategy, in which a total of 150 stores will be closed by the end of 2026. With liquidation sales set to begin in January, the company plans to invest in its 350 “go-forward” locations.
“Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service,” Macy's CEO and chairman Tony Spring said in a statement.
Full list of Macy's stores closing in 2025
Arizona
Mesa: Superstition Springs Center, 6535 E Southern Ave.
California
Chula Vista: Otay Ranch Town Center, 2015 Birch Road
Citrus Heights: Sunrise Mall, 6000 Sunrise Mall
Corte Madera: Village at Corte Madera, 1400 Redwood Highway
Los Angeles: Downtown LA Plaza, 750 W 7th St.
Newark: NewPark Mall, 200 Newpark Mall
San Diego: Mission Valley Home, 1555 Camino De La Reina
San Mateo Hillsdale Furniture: 2838 South El Camino
Westminster: Westminster Mall, 300 Westminster Mall
Colorado
Centennial Southglenn Furniture: 6797 South Vine Street
Denver: The Shops at Northfield, 8298 E Northfield Blvd
Florida
Altamonte Springs Furniture: 820 West Town Parkway
Boca Raton Furniture: 9339 Glades Rd
Boynton Beach: Boynton Beach Mall, 801 N Congress Ave
Fort Lauderdale Furniture: 4501 N. Federal Highway
Pembroke Pines Furniture: 13640 Pines Blvd.
Sarasota: Westfield Siesta Key, former Southgate Mall, 3501 S Tamiami Trail
South Dade Furniture: 13251 South Dixie Highway
Tampa: West Shore Plaza, 298 Westshore Plaza
Georgia
Duluth Furniture: Gwinnett Furniture, 3360 Ventura Parkway
Duluth: Gwinnett Place Mall, 2100 Pleasant Hill Road
Suwanee Market by Macy's: Johns Creek Town Center, 3630 Peachtree Parkway
Idaho
Coeur d'Alene: Silver Lake Mall, 200 W Hanley Ave.
Illinois
Springfield: White Oaks Mall, 104 White Oaks Mall
Louisiana
Lafayette: Acadiana Mall, 5733 Johnston St.
Maryland
Bel Air: Harford Mall, 600 Baltimore Pike
Baltimore: Security Square Mall, 6901 Security Blvd.
Massachusetts
Kingston: Kingston Collection, 101 Kingston Collection Way
Michigan
Flint: Genesee Valley Center, 4600 Miller Road
Sterling Heights: Lakeside Mall, 14200 Lakeside Circle
Traverse City: Grand Traverse Mall, 3400 S Airport Road W
Troy: Oakland Mall, 500 W 14 Mile Road
Minnesota
Burnsville: Burnsville Center, 14251 Burnhaven Drive
Maplewood: Maplewood Mall, 3001 White Bear Ave.
Missouri
Kansas City: Metro North Mall, 400 NW Barry Road
St. Louis: South County Center, 10 S County Center Way
New Jersey
West Orange: Backstage Essex Green Shopping Center, 495 Prospect Avenue West
New York
Brooklyn Downtown: 422 Fulton St.
Brooklyn: Backstage Sheepshead Bay: 2027 Emmons Ave.
Bronx: Backstage Fordham Place, 404 East Fordham Road
Elmhurst: Backstage Queens Place, 88-01 Queens Blvd.
Huntington: Melville Mall, 834 Walt Whitman Road
New Hyde Park: Backstage Lake Success, 1526 Union Turnpike
Massapequa: Sunrise Mall, 400 Sunrise Mall
Rochester: Greece Ridge Center, 397 Greece Ridge Center
Staten Island Furniture: 98 Richmond Hill Road
Ohio
Beavertown: Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd.
Toledo: Franklin Park, 5001 Monroe St.
Oregon
Hillsboro: The Streets of Tanasbourne, 2055 NE Allie Ave.
Salem: Salem Center, 400 High St. NE
Pennsylvania
Altoona: Logan Valley Mall, 5580 Goods Lane
Exton: Exton Square, 245 Exton Square Mall
Philadelphia: Center City, 1300 Market St.
Wilkes Barre: Wyoming Valley Mall, 59 Wyoming Valley Mall
Tennessee
Memphis: Oak Court, 4545 Poplar Ave.
Texas
Dallas Market by Macy's: Southlake Town Square, 321 State Street
Flower Mound Market by Macy's: Highlands of Flower Mound, 6101 Long Prairie Road
Fort Worth Market by Macy's: West Bend, 1751 River Run
Houston: Almeda Mall, 100 Almeda Mall
Plano: The Shops at Willow Bend, 6209 W Park Blvd.
Fairview: Village at Fairview, 201 Stacy Road
Virginia
Colonial Heights: Southpark Mall, 170 Southpark Circle
Washington
Puyallup: South Hill Mall, 3500 S Meridian
Redmond Furniture: 15340 NE 24th Street
Siverdale: Kitsap Mall, 10315 Silverdale Way NW