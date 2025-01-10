Macy's is closing 66 ‘underproductive’ stores across US in 2025, check out full list of locations

Macy's has named 66 of its “underproductive” stores that are headed for closure. The move comes as part of the company's “A Bold New Chapter” strategy, in which a total of 150 stores will be closed by the end of 2026. With liquidation sales set to begin in January, the company plans to invest in its 350 “go-forward” locations. FILE PHOTO: A customer exits the Macy's flagship department store in midtown Manhattan in New York City, U.S., December 11, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo(REUTERS)

“Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service,” Macy's CEO and chairman Tony Spring said in a statement.

Full list of Macy's stores closing in 2025

Arizona

Mesa: Superstition Springs Center, 6535 E Southern Ave.

California

Chula Vista: Otay Ranch Town Center, 2015 Birch Road

Citrus Heights: Sunrise Mall, 6000 Sunrise Mall

Corte Madera: Village at Corte Madera, 1400 Redwood Highway

Los Angeles: Downtown LA Plaza, 750 W 7th St.

Newark: NewPark Mall, 200 Newpark Mall

San Diego: Mission Valley Home, 1555 Camino De La Reina

San Mateo Hillsdale Furniture: 2838 South El Camino

Westminster: Westminster Mall, 300 Westminster Mall

Colorado

Centennial Southglenn Furniture: 6797 South Vine Street

Denver: The Shops at Northfield, 8298 E Northfield Blvd

Florida

Altamonte Springs Furniture: 820 West Town Parkway

Boca Raton Furniture: 9339 Glades Rd

Boynton Beach: Boynton Beach Mall, 801 N Congress Ave

Fort Lauderdale Furniture: 4501 N. Federal Highway

Pembroke Pines Furniture: 13640 Pines Blvd.

Sarasota: Westfield Siesta Key, former Southgate Mall, 3501 S Tamiami Trail

South Dade Furniture: 13251 South Dixie Highway

Tampa: West Shore Plaza, 298 Westshore Plaza

Georgia

Duluth Furniture: Gwinnett Furniture, 3360 Ventura Parkway

Duluth: Gwinnett Place Mall, 2100 Pleasant Hill Road

Suwanee Market by Macy's: Johns Creek Town Center, 3630 Peachtree Parkway

Idaho

Coeur d'Alene: Silver Lake Mall, 200 W Hanley Ave.

Illinois

Springfield: White Oaks Mall, 104 White Oaks Mall

Louisiana

Lafayette: Acadiana Mall, 5733 Johnston St.

Maryland

Bel Air: Harford Mall, 600 Baltimore Pike

Baltimore: Security Square Mall, 6901 Security Blvd.

Massachusetts

Kingston: Kingston Collection, 101 Kingston Collection Way

Michigan

Flint: Genesee Valley Center, 4600 Miller Road

Sterling Heights: Lakeside Mall, 14200 Lakeside Circle

Traverse City: Grand Traverse Mall, 3400 S Airport Road W

Troy: Oakland Mall, 500 W 14 Mile Road

Minnesota

Burnsville: Burnsville Center, 14251 Burnhaven Drive

Maplewood: Maplewood Mall, 3001 White Bear Ave.

Missouri

Kansas City: Metro North Mall, 400 NW Barry Road

St. Louis: South County Center, 10 S County Center Way

New Jersey

West Orange: Backstage Essex Green Shopping Center, 495 Prospect Avenue West

New York

Brooklyn Downtown: 422 Fulton St.

Brooklyn: Backstage Sheepshead Bay: 2027 Emmons Ave.

Bronx: Backstage Fordham Place, 404 East Fordham Road

Elmhurst: Backstage Queens Place, 88-01 Queens Blvd.

Huntington: Melville Mall, 834 Walt Whitman Road

New Hyde Park: Backstage Lake Success, 1526 Union Turnpike

Massapequa: Sunrise Mall, 400 Sunrise Mall

Rochester: Greece Ridge Center, 397 Greece Ridge Center

Staten Island Furniture: 98 Richmond Hill Road

Ohio

Beavertown: Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd.

Toledo: Franklin Park, 5001 Monroe St.

Oregon

Hillsboro: The Streets of Tanasbourne, 2055 NE Allie Ave.

Salem: Salem Center, 400 High St. NE

Pennsylvania

Altoona: Logan Valley Mall, 5580 Goods Lane

Exton: Exton Square, 245 Exton Square Mall

Philadelphia: Center City, 1300 Market St.

Wilkes Barre: Wyoming Valley Mall, 59 Wyoming Valley Mall

Tennessee

Memphis: Oak Court, 4545 Poplar Ave.

Texas

Dallas Market by Macy's: Southlake Town Square, 321 State Street

Flower Mound Market by Macy's: Highlands of Flower Mound, 6101 Long Prairie Road

Fort Worth Market by Macy's: West Bend, 1751 River Run

Houston: Almeda Mall, 100 Almeda Mall

Plano: The Shops at Willow Bend, 6209 W Park Blvd.

Fairview: Village at Fairview, 201 Stacy Road

Virginia

Colonial Heights: Southpark Mall, 170 Southpark Circle

Washington

Puyallup: South Hill Mall, 3500 S Meridian

Redmond Furniture: 15340 NE 24th Street

Siverdale: Kitsap Mall, 10315 Silverdale Way NW