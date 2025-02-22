Madonna under fire as ‘Queen of Pop’ blasts Trump over ‘LONG LIVE THE KING’ declaration; ‘Didn’t you threaten to…’

Madonna once again rekindled her anti-President Donald Trump campaign, denouncing the 47th US President for referring to himself as "the King." Madonna's reaction comes after Trump took to social media on Wednesday and declared “LONG LIVE THE KING”, mentioning that he had thwarted a New York proposal to impose $9 peak congestion fees for vehicles entering crowded Manhattan.(Madonna@X/WhiteHouse@X)

The pop superstar reaction comes after Trump took to social media on Wednesday and declared “LONG LIVE THE KING”, mentioning that he had thwarted a New York proposal to impose $9 peak congestion fees for vehicles entering crowded Manhattan.

Following this, the White House shared a fake Time magazine cover, in which Trump's portrait can be seen donning a crown adorned with diamonds.

“CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!” the White House repeated Trump's claim.

Not just the White House, Taylor Budowich, the deputy chief of staff at the White House, also posted an AI-generated picture of Trump with a cape and crown.

Madonna reacts to Trump's King claim, netizens fume

Meanwhile, Madonna blasted Trump for calling himself a King, stressing that “If this is a joke, I’m not laughing.”

“I thought this country was built by Europeans, escaping living under the rule of a King, to establish a New World governed by the people. Currently we have a president who calls [himself] our King… If this is a joke, I’m not laughing,” she wrote on X. Her post, which has garnered 9.6 million views, drew several reactions, with some netizens bashing her for targetting the President.

“Didn’t you threaten to blow up the White House a few years ago. This is really rich coming from you,” one X user wrote.

“Adrenochrome junkie …” another commented.

“Keep up, he did not call himself OUR king. He, told New Yorkers who labeled him king of New York 40 years ago. He saved New York the first time from certain ruined in the 80s,” one more reacted.

“You literally call yourself “the Queen” ALL. THE. TIME. Now suddenly it’s not funny to say that???” the fourth user asked.

While the 66-year-old singer faced flak from netizens, Stephen King, a well-known Trump critic and horror writer, backed her by writing on X: “Just wanted to say that Trump is a traitorous, Putin-loving dips***!”

Madonna voiced her disapproval of Trump during his first tenure as president and even participated in a protest led by his detractors following his inauguration on January 20. She stressed how his administration has attacked LGBTQ rights.