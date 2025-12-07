Search
Sun, Dec 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mass shooting in Muskegon, Michigan: Multiple people, including a child, shot on Jackson Avenue; suspect at large

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Dec 07, 2025 03:16 am IST

Muskegon Police confirmed the incident and said four people were in critical condition after the mass shooting.

Multiple people, including a child, were reportedly injured in a shooting in Muskegon, Michigan, on Saturday. The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Jackson Avenue.

Shooting in Muskegon, Michigan.(Unsplash)
Shooting in Muskegon, Michigan.(Unsplash)

According to early reports circulating on social media alert pages, the shooting may have happened during a possible home invasion.

Muskegon Police confirmed the incident and said four people were in critical condition after the shooting, WOODTV reported.

Authorities said they could not yet confirm the circumstances that led to the violence. No suspect has been taken into custody.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Mass shooting in Muskegon, Michigan: Multiple people, including a child, shot on Jackson Avenue; suspect at large
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On