Mass shooting in Muskegon, Michigan: Multiple people, including a child, shot on Jackson Avenue; suspect at large

Multiple people, including a child, were reportedly injured in a shooting in Muskegon, Michigan, on Saturday. The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Jackson Avenue. Shooting in Muskegon, Michigan.(Unsplash)

According to early reports circulating on social media alert pages, the shooting may have happened during a possible home invasion.

Muskegon Police confirmed the incident and said four people were in critical condition after the shooting, WOODTV reported.

Authorities said they could not yet confirm the circumstances that led to the violence. No suspect has been taken into custody.