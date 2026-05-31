Matt Brown family: Who are Alaskan Bush People star's parents Billy and Ami Brown and siblings? All we know

Interest in Matt Brown's family has surged following reports that the former Alaskan Bush People star was found dead after authorities recovered a body from Washington state's Okanogan River. The reality TV personality was one of the most recognizable members of the Brown family, who rose to fame through Discovery Channel's hit series documenting their off-grid lifestyle. The Brown family's unconventional lifestyle became the focus of Discovery Channel's reality series. (X)

Matt was the eldest son of Billy and Ami Brown and grew up alongside six siblings who also appeared on the show.

Who were Matt Brown's parents? Matt was born to Billy Brown and Ami Brown, the couple who became known to television audiences through Alaskan Bush People. Before achieving fame, Billy and Ami reportedly left Texas and eventually settled in Alaska, where they raised their children in remote wilderness conditions.

The Brown family's unconventional lifestyle became the focus of Discovery Channel's reality series, which premiered in 2014 and followed their efforts to live largely off the grid.

Billy Brown served as the family's patriarch until his death in February 2021 at the age of 68. Ami Brown continued to appear on the series and remained a central figure in the family following her husband's passing.

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Who are Matt Brown's siblings? Matt was the oldest of Billy and Ami Brown's seven children. His siblings are Joshua "Bam Bam" Brown, Bear Brown, Gabe Brown, Noah Brown, Snowbird Brown and Rain Brown.

All of the siblings appeared on Alaskan Bush People during the show's run, though Matt became less involved in later seasons as he dealt with personal struggles, including substance abuse issues.

The family remained in the public eye for years as viewers followed their lives in Alaska and later Washington state.

Matt Brown's relationship with his family In recent years, Matt's relationship with members of the Brown family became strained. However, his brother Bear Brown recently pushed back against the belief that the family had cut ties with him.

According to Bear, Matt had struggled with alcohol and drug addiction for years and had become largely estranged from relatives by his own choice. "He didn't want anything to do with the family," Bear said in a recent social media video discussing his brother's death.

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Bear also revealed that their younger brother Noah Brown was present when authorities recovered Matt's body from the river and helped identify him.

Matt appeared in the early seasons of Alaskan Bush People and remained a well-known figure among fans of the series, even after stepping away from the spotlight in later years.