Matt Damon ‘cannot’ toss Prince Harry aside just because William is offering...

Matt Damon is all caught in quite the royal pickle! As he juggles friendships with both Prince Harry and Prince William, the Hollywood A-lister finds himself in the middle of their ongoing feud. Reports mention, “Matt doesn’t want to be seen taking sides,” but with William wooing him with fancy invitations to Buckingham Palace, it’s a tricky situation. This follows Harry’s ongoing efforts to reconnect with family and friends after distancing himself from them since his move to California. Matt Damon caught up in the Harris vs. William feud.(Matt Damon (left) Harry and William (right))

The infamous feud between Harry and William is no secret, especially after the Duke’s sensational revelations in his memoir, Spare, which launched scathing remarks against his brother and his alleged treatment of him.

Now, a source speaking to In Touch reveals how being caught in the middle of this conflict has impacted Damon, who is being “wooed by both of them right now, which puts him in a very difficult position.” The source further reveals that the older brother is extending an invitation to Damon for a Buckingham Palace event, which “certainly appeals to him,” but he also has a “relationship with Harry and isn’t going to just toss him aside because William’s holding out these shiny offers.”

Harry Seeks a Way Back to the Royals

Matt Damon, already caught in the middle of his childhood friend Ben Affleck's divorce drama with Jennifer Lopez just two years after their wedding, now finds himself embroiled in another showdown. The actor first connected with the royal brothers at a charity polo event in 2014, bonding over their shared passion for humanitarian work.

Recently, the Good Will Hunting star, spoke at the Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting on September 23, where Prince Harry, was scheduled to take the stage the next day. At the same time, he also showed up for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on September 24. “So now Matt’s getting pressured to basically pick a lane and it’s becoming very uncomfortable. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if he simply opted out and ditched them both, he hates dealing with drama,” the source added.

Well, Damon isn't the only mutual friend in Hollywood who has a close relationship with both princes. The Beckhams also found themselves tangled in the brothers' drama but Victoria and David quickly chose to support William after their friendship with the Sussexes soured, reportedly due to Meghan.

Meanwhile, Harry has been making efforts to reinsert himself into royal life after stepping back from his official duties and relocating to America with his wife, Meghan Markle.