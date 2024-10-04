McDonald’s brings the Chicken Big Mac to the US: What to expect

McDonald’s is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated Chicken Big Mac in the United States, following the sandwich's massive success in the United Kingdom. McDonald’s is set to debut the Chicken Big Mac in U.S. locations on October 10 after its UK success. (Image for representattion) Photographer: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

When it debuted there, the Chicken Big Mac sold out within just 10 days, and the fast-food giant is now hoping for a similar reception stateside. Beginning October 10, McDonald’s US locations will offer the limited-time menu item, which is expected to draw immense attention from chicken lovers and Big Mac enthusiasts alike.

The Chicken Big Mac closely mirrors the original Big Mac but swaps out the beef patties for two tempura-style chicken patties. Like its beef counterpart, the sandwich comes loaded with McDonald’s signature Big Mac sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce, and a slice of American cheese.

Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer for McDonald’s USA said in a statement, “We’re excited to pay homage to one of our most iconic menu items, the Big Mac, and introduce it to a whole new generation of fans.”

McDonald’s has made no secret of its commitment to expanding its chicken offerings

CEO Chris Kempczinski stated that the company is focused on adding “growth drivers like chicken” to its menu. With chicken becoming increasingly popular among fast-food consumers, McDonald’s is positioning itself to capitalize on this trend. According to Kempczinski, chicken sales have now reached parity with beef at McDonald’s restaurants.

McD noted that customers have been “clamouring” for the Chicken Big Mac to return after it became a runaway hit in the UK and Ireland.

Its 2022 release in those countries marked the “most popular launch ever” for a McDonald’s sandwich. The Chicken Big Mac even made a brief appearance in the US last year as part of a test run at select locations in Miami, where it garnered customer feedback and helped the chain prepare for its broader release.

Notably, McDonald’s $5 meal deal has been extended through December as it remains a popular choice among budget-conscious diners dealing with inflation.

McDonald’s is also testing a new burger, the Big Arch, in Canada, aside from the Chicken Big Mac. The two pieces of patty, cheese, crispy topping and a tangy sauce make up this sandwich. The Big Arch, if successful in Canada, could arrive on US menus shortly.