Mega Millions June 13 lottery results: Winning numbers revealed for $264 million jackpot. Did anyone win?

The Mega Millions lottery results on June 13 saw no one winning the jackpot of $264 million. The biggest amount won was $40,000 by a ticket holder in Ohion. There have only been three Mega Millions winners this year. The most recent one was announced on April 18 for a $112 million jackpot. Before that, a lucky ticket holder in Illinois won a $344 million jackpot in March. Another person took home $113 million as the Mega Millions jackpot on January 17. Results are out for Mega Millions June 13 lotto.

Mega Millions June 13 winning numbers

The winning numbers for Friday, June 13 were 8, 10, 22, 40, 4 and Mega ball 1, according to USA Today.

Officials say that the odds of winning the revamped Mega Millions lottery jackpot have improved from one in 302,575,350 to one in 290,472,336, wkyc.com reported.

How to play Mega Millions

To take part in the lottery, you need to buy a Mega Millions ticket from either online or from your local convenience store. After that, you need to pick six numbers. Five of these will be white balls with numbers between 1 and 70. The sixth one, the gold Mega Ball, features a number between 1 and 24.

The Mega Millions tickets also have a built-in multiplier. This raises the amount set for non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five, or 10 times. There are 15 Megapiler balls in all with five 2X, six 3X balls, three 4X and one 5X ball.

Mega Millions June 13 lottery: Number of winners announced:

40,000 prize: 1 winner

$2,000 prize: 1 winner

$1,000 prize: 5 winners

$800 prize: 2 winners

$600 prize: 4 winners

$400 prize: 9 winners

$100 prize: 28 winners

$70 prize: 88 winners

$50 prize: 239 winners

$40 prize: 96 winners

$35 prize: 166 winners

$30 prize: 250 winners

$28 prize: 358 winners

$25 prize: 443 winners

$21 prize: 807 winners

$20 prize: 367 winners

$15 prize: 1,892 winners

$14 prize: 1,220 winners

$10 prize: 2,764 winners

FAQs

1 What day is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The Mega Millions lottery drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday. The next scheduled drawing is on June 17.

2 Did anyone win Mega Millions 9 6 24?

No, one one won the jackpot on September 6, 2024.

3 What's the payout for Mega Millions?

The payout depends on whether the last jackpot was won or not.

4 How much is the Mega Millions for?

The jackpot rose to $264 million for the drawing on Friday, June 13.