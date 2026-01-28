Melinda Cook fired? VCU Health issues statement as employee's bizarre appeal to poison ICE agents sparks uproar

Melinda Cook, a nurse at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Health, has been terminated following the viral spread of several videos in which she provided ‘resistance tips’ aimed at ‘sabotaging’ ICE agents. A nurse named Melinda Cook was terminated after posting videos advocating sabotage against ICE agents, suggesting medical harm. (X@libsoftiktok)

In a TikTok account that has since been deleted, Cook posted videos that advocated for medical harm against ICE agents, stated the hospital. The nurse was subjected to an investigation after her videos were disseminated on X by the account 'LibsofTikTok', which led to an internal inquiry and significant backlash online.

Also Read: Tim Cook breaks silence on Minneapolis shootings amid Trump's immigration crackdown: ‘I appreciate his…’

Here's what VCU Health said On Tuesday, VCU Health released a statement indicating that Cook was “no longer employed” with them and that they have met the reporting obligations mandated by Virginia state law.

The statement further noted that both the hospital and VCU police initiated an investigation following the viral spread of the nurse's videos on X.

“We prioritise the health and safety of anyone who comes to us for care. We are aware of a series of videos that appear to have been posted by an individual confirmed to be an employee of our health system, the VCU added, calling the content of the videos “highly inappropriate,” which “does not reflect the integrity or values of our health system.”

Also Read: JD Vance faces backlash after revealing why he decided to have 4th child with Usha: ‘Pure hypocrisy’