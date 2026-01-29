Meta stock price jumps over 7% in after-hours amid positive Q4 earnings report

The stock price of Meta, listed on the NASDAQ index, saw over 10% rise in the market after-hours on Wednesday as the company released its Quarter 4 earnings report. The company reported an EPS of $8.88 on revenue of $59.9 billion in Q4 - significantly higher than market projection. The logo of Meta is seen at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France. (REUTERS)

Meta Platforms closed on Monday at $668.73 per share - a 0.63% fall from the day's opening price. By 4:45 p.m. ET, the stock price was up by over 10%, reaching $736.50, as of this writing.

The surge in buying came as Meta Platform reported a higher than anticipated capital expenditures for 2026. The company projected a spending of $115 billion to $135 billion for 2026, a significant jump from its $72.22 billion spending in 2025.

The projected expenditure increase was far more than the market expectations of around $110 billion, and thus, hadn't been factored into the Meta stock price.

The company revealed in its earnings report that the increased expenditure will drive its efforts in building Artificial Intelligence capacity, under Meta Superintelligence Labs.

This story is being updated.