Michael Duarte GoFundMe launched after FoodwithBearHands influencer shot dead by police; what happened

Michael Duarte better known as FoodwithBearHands online, was tragically killed in November, after experiencing a mental health crisis. As per TMZ, he was shot dead by a sheriff's deputy in Castroville, Texas. Michael Duarte had a wife, Jessica, and six-year-old daughter, Oakley.(GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe was started for the food influencer after his death. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Michael Duarte passed away in a horrible incident on Saturday, November 8th during his travel in Texas,” the page read.

It noted that he and his wife had celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary just three days prior. “The world may know him as ‘FoodwithBearHands’, but to us, he was a loving husband, father, brother, and a great friend to many,” the post continued.

It noted that Duarte had a wife, Jessica, and six-year-old daughter, Oakley. “We ask that you lift Michael's family up in prayer during this extremely difficult time, especially for his 6 year old daughter Oakley, and his wife Jessica. If you are able to financially assist, please consider donating,” the GoFundMe post also read.

The post also took note of the fact that the demise was sudden, and Jessica, his wife, was left with having to deal with the expense of bringing the body back home to California, as well as the funeral costs. “During this time, and in the months/years ahead, we want to make sure that Jessica and Oakley are taken care of as Michael would have wanted them to be. Your support would bring comfort, stability, and a reminder that they are not carrying this weight alone,” it added.

Further, the post mentioned that funeral plan details for Duarte remained undecided at the time. The GoFundMe page has raised $65,631 out of its $100,000 goal, at the time of writing.

What happened to Michael Duarte?

Michael Duarte was reportedly killed after deputies responded to a 911 call about a man acting erratically. A sheriff's deputy reportedly shot Duarte after he threatened to kill the cop and charged at her with a knife, as per TMZ. He was transported to University Hospital in San Antonio, where he was pronounced dead.

Duarte began the @foodwithbearhands Instagram profile in 2019, making a name for himself with the cooking videos. He's from Calipatria, California and reportedly started his food journey working at his uncle's restaurant when he was 14. Then, he moved to San Diego and reportedly made his way up to managerial roles, from a dishwashing position at a steakhouse and a Dave & Buster's outlet.

Reportedly, he had spent time in rehabilitation due to mental health crisis, and returned to the food industry after the Covid-19 pandemic had come to an end.

His social media presence went well, garnering supporters on Instagram and TikTok. Apart from creating social media content, he also used to run a catering business.