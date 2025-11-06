Who is Mike Chitwood? Fla. sheriff invites New Yorkers looking to flee after Mamdani’s win, ‘We are open for business’

A Florida sheriff has invited New Yorkers looking to flee the city after Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral election win. Sheriff Mike Chitwood took to Facebook, pitching it as “the beginning of a new life.” Who is Mike Chitwood? Fla. sheriff invites New Yorkers looking to flee after Mamdani’s win(Mike Chitwood/Facebook, Photographer: Adam Gray/Bloomberg)

“If you’re an NYC resident or a great NYPD officer unhappy with the results of tonight's Mayoral election, let me be the first to invite you into the welcoming arms of Volusia County, FL,” Chitwood wrote in his Facebook post. “To my NYPD friends, if you want to come to work in an organization that is cutting edge, innovating every day, a place where you’re appreciated by the community and supported by the elected officials, then check out the Volusia Sheriff's Office and take a look at how we’re getting the job done.”

“To business owners looking for a safe, growing community, a great environment to do business and a fantastic place to raise your family, take a look at Volusia County,” he added. “To all New Yorkers, if you're looking for a better quality of life, from education, to the outdoors, to the beautiful weather, check out Volusia County. We are open for business. Tonight's election is not the end. It can be the beginning of a new life.”

Who is Mike Chitwood?

According to volusiasheriff.gov, Chitwood was born in November 1963 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is a second-generation law enforcement officer.

Chitwood has a Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Management, Eastern University of Pennsylvania (2005), and a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice, NOVA Southeastern University (2008).

Chitwood was elected Sheriff of Volusia County in August 2016, and was sworn in on January 3, 2017. He was re-elected in 2020 and 2024. He served as the Police Chief of Daytona Beach Police Department from May 30, 2006 to November 11, 2016. He was also the Police Chief of Shawnee, Oklahoma, from May 1, 2005 to May 23, 2006.

Chitwood worked with the Philadelphia Police Department from November 1988 to May 2005. He worked in the patrol, tactical, narcotics and detective divisions, and later rose to the rank of Lieutenant and was the recipient of 58 official commendations for valor, bravery, heroism and merit.

Chitwood is a graduate of the Philadelphia Police Academy, and also of the 204th session of the FBI National Academy, Quantico, VA (2001). He graduated from Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command in 1999.

The sheriff is part of the Board of Directors, Police Executive Research Forum, as well as a member of the International Association of Police Chiefs. He is also a member of the Volusia/Flagler Police Chiefs Association, and an adjunct professor of the University of Central Florida.

“As Sheriff, my priorities will include combatting juvenile crime, protecting seniors, strengthening neighborhoods, expanding community outreach efforts and maintaining open lines of communication,” Chitwood’s message on the website reads. “I also will place a high priority on encouraging innovation and creativity in the workplace. To be successful, all of this requires strong bonds of partnership with the community and everyone working together.”

He adds, “For those who don’t know me, I’m not one to spend all of my time sitting behind a desk. Expect to see me out and about in the community, responding to scenes, meeting with citizens and working for you.”

Zohran Mamdani’s win

On Tuesday, November 4, Mamdani made history by becoming New York City’s first Muslim mayor-elect, and its youngest since 1917. The 34-year-old said in his victory speech, “Tonight, New York has stepped from the old into the new.”

Quoting from Jawaharlal Nehru’s ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech, Mamdani added, “Standing before you, I remember the words of Jawaharlal Nehru. A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance.”

Mamdani called the result “a mandate for change,” adding, “The future is in our hands; we have toppled a political dynasty.”

Mamdani defeated Republican challenger Curtis Sliwa and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. “New York, tonight you have delivered a mandate — for a new kind of politics, for a city we can afford, and for a government that delivers exactly that,” Mamdani told his supporters. “Years from now, may our only regret be that this day took so long to come.”