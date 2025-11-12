Who is Luke Garrett Resecker? Texas teen sentenced to 65 years for crash killing six from Indian-origin family

A Texas teenager has received a 65-year prison sentence for his involvement in a crash that resulted in the deaths of six individuals from an Indian-origin family in 2023. Luke Resecker, a Texas teenager, was sentenced to 65 years in prison for a crash that killed six family members of Indian origin. (X@Barb33Chris)

Nineteen-year-old Luke Garrett Resecker, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was reportedly under the influence of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) when his truck veered into oncoming traffic, leading to the tragic collision, according to authorities, WKRC reported.

THC is the primary psychoactive component found in cannabis (marijuana) that induces the sensation of being “high.”

When did the tragedy occurred?

The accident took place at approximately 4:00 PM on December 26, 2023, on US Highway 67 near County Road 1119, located south of Cleburne, Texas. The victims, which included two young children, were on their way home from a family trip to the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose when Resecker's Chevy Silverado crashed into their Honda Odyssey minivan.

Identities of victims

Six of the seven individuals in the minivan were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as Rushil Barri, 28, from Irving, along with five relatives from Georgia: Naveena Potabathula, 36; Nageswararao Ponnada, 64; Sitamahalakshmi Ponnada, 60; 10-year-old Krithik Potabathula; and 9-year-old Nishidha Potabathula.

The sole survivor from the family, Lokesh Potabathula, tragically lost his wife, two children, cousin, and in-laws in the accident. He has been reported to be paralyzed from the waist down, according to CBS News.

Preston Glass, a 17-year-old passenger in Resecker's vehicle, also sustained a significant traumatic brain injury that has resulted in mental impairment, as stated by the police in a Facebook update.

Investigators discovered THC wax, a vape pen, and marijuana within Resecker's truck. Subsequent toxicology tests confirmed the presence of active THC in his system at the time of the crash, as per Fox News.

Initial charges against Luke Garrett Resecker

Resecker was initially charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

During the trial held in Johnson County, prosecutors characterized the crash as completely avoidable.

Assistant District Attorneys Connor Day and Stephanie Miller, who handled the prosecution for Johnson and Somervell counties, referred to the crash as “a sobering reminder of the irreversible consequences of impaired and reckless driving.”

In her closing statements, Miller mentioned each victim's name, stating, “Justice for Rushil, Justice for Naveena, Justice for Nageswararao, Justice for Sitamahalakshmi, Justice for Kruthik, Justice for Nishidharaman, and Justice for Lokesh and justice for this community.”