Michelle Obama's lecture on ‘need’ sparks fury, netizens remind ex-First Lady about her lavish properties & net worth

Michelle Obama, the Former first Lady, came under fire for her hypocrisy after she advised Americans about not “taking more than they need” at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Tuesday. Former first lady Michelle Obama speaking during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)

During her powerful speech, Obama paid homage to her mother, Mary Robinson.

Stating that her mom and dad “didn't aspire to be wealthy”, she noted: “In fact, they were suspicious of folks who took more than they needed. They understood that it wasn't enough for their kids to thrive if everyone else around us was drowning. So my mother volunteered at the local school.”

Michelle Obama faces public outcry

Netizens on social media expressed outrage over Obama's remarks. They asked the former First Lady to considering her own wealth and multiple properties, including an opulent mansion in Martha's Vineyard—that her family owns. They also pointed out that her net worth is over $70 million.

“Yeah Michelle Obama lost me wen she said “my parents taught me not to trust wealthy people” and she’s worth 70 million. This election is comedy,” one X user wrote.

“The 70 MILLION DOLLAR Martha’s Vineyard Socialist, Michelle Obama. Oh, how times have changed,” a second user remarked.

Another criticised the entire lineup of DNC speakers for denouncing the wealthy. “DNC speakers last night: Jack Schlossberg: son of Caroline Kennedy. Will inherit around $100 million. Gov JB Pritzker: family founded Hyatt Hotel chain. His inherited wealth is around $3.6 billion. Doug Emhoff: worth >$10 million. Barack & Michelle Obama: worth $70+ million.”

One of the users even mentioned the prices of four Obamas properties: “Washington DC home bought for $8.1M, Martha’s Vineyard home bought for $11.75M, Beachfront home in Hawaii bought for $8.7M and Chicago home bought for $1.65Million.”

“This woman knows their voters don’t bother to understand what she’s saying,” another user remarked.

Also Read: Trump fires back at Obamas’ DNC speeches after viral hand gesture: ‘Should I get personal?

Kamala Harris blasts ‘misogynistic’ Trump

On Tuesday night, Obama launched a barrage of accusations directed at Donald Trump in front of an enthusiastic throng at the DNC.

She labelled the GOP presidential nominee as “misogynistic, racist, petty, and petty.”

Calling Kamala Harris “my girl”, she urged the Democratic Party to come together in support of her.

She then unleashed a torrent of personal assaults on Trump on a night when her husband, Barack Obama, seemed to make fun of his "weird obsession" with size with a crude hand gesture.