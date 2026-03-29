Nancy Guthrie case: Body found near Tucson sparks fears; 'don't tell me...'

Amidst this, Rick Davis, a photographer with Fox 10 shared a video of the body being found in the Scottsdale area, and noted that detectives would determine the cause of death of along with the medical examiner's office.

With the passage of time, some reports have indicated that hopes and expectations have to be managed in finding Guthrie alive, though authorities are operating under the assumption that the octogenarian is alive.

However, given Guthrie's advanced age, finding her was a time-sensitive matter. Investigators had indicated that it would be beneficial if they could find her at the earliest because Guthrie was not likely to be in good medical health without her medicines, which was found in her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson. As per reports, Guthrie has a pacemaker and deals with cardiac problems and high blood pressure.

Guthrie was reported missing from her home on February 1, by family, and authorities believe she was taken the night before. It has been over a month and Guthrie is yet to be found. Authorities have also not named any suspect in the case.

Scottsdale Police in Arizona are investigating after a body was recovered from a canal near Silverado golf course in the area of Indian Bend Rd. & 76th Street. This comes at a time when authorities in Tucson are looking for Nancy Guthrie , the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie .

The video he shared showed people at work below, and two police cars standing with a crane behind them at the scene where the body was found. Several people asked whether the finding had anything to do with Nancy Guthrie's case. However, local police confirmed in a later statement that the body is not linked to the Nancy Guthrie case.

Body found in Arizona sparks fears amid Nancy Guthrie case One person directly asked in the comments “Is this in relation to Nancy Guthrie?”. Meanwhile, another said “Wait, Don't Tell Me. 2 Blocks From Her House, Right”.

Notably, Scottsdale is about 117 miles away from Tucson.

Despite the fears, there is no official confirmation that the case is related to Guthrie's kidnapping in any way. Scottsdale Police, in a statement, said “A death investigation is underway after an adult woman's body was recovered from a canal near Indian Bend and Hayden Roads on March 28th. Police and fire personnel were first called to the area around 8 a.m. after someone walking along the canal saw the body in the water.”

They added “Responding police and fire personnel coordinated with SRP and CAP to recover the body from the water and begin the death investigation. Scottsdale detectives and crime scene specialists responded to the scene to collect evidence and thoroughly document the scene. Due to the condition of the body, investigators are initially unable to confirm if there are traumatic injuries present. The investigation is still in the early stages as detectives work to confirm the identity of the person and how they ended up in the canal.”

While an official identification for the body is awaited, many on X expressed skepticism that the body found in Scottsdale might remotely be linked to the Tucson case.

“Anyone that lives in Phoenix metro knows they pull a body from the canal once a month. Definitely not Nancy Guthrie,” one person said. Another simply stated “It ain't Nancy.”

Yet another asked “How many bodies are waiting to be discovered in Arizona?.” Notably, earlier this month, a body was found in southeast Tucson, sparking speculation among many on whether it was linked to the Guthrie case but no connection had emerged.