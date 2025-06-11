NASA's new employee separation agreement haunts thousands of employees. Here's what's happening

NASA has become the latest federal agency to roll out a new buyout option aimed at trimming its workforce. The option offers employees a chance to resign at a later date while still receiving pay. The space agency's Deferred Resignation Program (DRP) is part of a broader push to cut costs and align staffing with shifting mission priorities amid deep budget cuts proposed by the Trump administration. NASA launches a new buyout option, the Deferred Resignation Program, to manage workforce reductions amidst significant budget cuts. (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

On Friday, NASA's acting Administrator Janet Petro said the agency is introducing new voluntary separation programs to help ease the transition for workers impacted by the changes.

“Looking ahead, we’re taking steps to streamline operations and ensure we're aligned with mission priorities,” Petro said. “Starting next week, we'll introduce voluntary separation tools, including a new Deferred Resignation Program (DRP) to help manage workforce transitions thoughtfully and transparently.”

What makes NASA’s offer different from similar buyouts at other agencies

While most deferred resignations so far have kept employees on paid administrative leave only through 30 September, NASA’s program allows eligible workers to remain on the books until 9 January 2026. Some deemed essential to ongoing operations will stay even longer until 30 September 2026 with paid leave beginning in April of that year.

“NASA is continuing its phased approach to streamline its workforce and reduce its overall headcount,” NASA spokesperson Cheryl Warner said in a statement.

“This affords employees the opportunity to depart while ensuring the agency remains fully capable to pursue its mission.”

NASA centres have already warned staff of staffing cuts. At the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, leadership has told employees they expect to lose 18% of the workforce.

Notably, President Trump’s 2026 budget proposal calls for a 24% cut to NASA’s budget and a 29% reduction in its civil service workforce.

Petro acknowledged and said NASA would “remain focused on maintaining the technical excellence and capability our mission demands.”