Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NASA’s Webb confirms 1st discovery of frozen water around young star just like Solar system

ByShweta Kukreti
May 17, 2025 06:30 PM IST

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has confirmed that crystalline water ice exists in the debris disk surrounding HD 181327, a young star that resembles the sun.

In a historic finding, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has confirmed that crystalline water ice exists in the debris disk surrounding HD 181327, a young star that resembles the sun.

The ice that NASA's Webb discovered has a crystalline structure, which is also present in other well-researched regions of the solar system, like the Kuiper Belt and Saturn's rings.(NASA)
The ice that NASA's Webb discovered has a crystalline structure, which is also present in other well-researched regions of the solar system, like the Kuiper Belt and Saturn's rings.(NASA)

The study, published in Nature, is the first clear-cut evidence of frozen water in an atmosphere outside of the solar system. The water ice, which is present with small dust particles, aids in the understanding of the early phases of the evolution of planetary systems. Webb's delicate instruments opened a fresh chapter in the study of planet formation by observing the detailed spectra that revealed the structure and arrangement of ice particles across the disk.

Webb's finding of Crystalline Water Ice shows Solar System similarities

The ice that Webb discovered has a crystalline structure, which is also present in other well-researched regions of the solar system, like the Kuiper Belt and Saturn's rings.

“Webb unambiguously detected not just water ice, but crystalline water ice, which is also found in locations like Saturn’s rings and icy bodies in our solar system’s Kuiper Belt,” said Chen Xie, the study’s principal author and assistant research scientist at Johns Hopkins University.

The small, dusty water ice particles that Webb's instruments picked up were the result of collisions inside the debris disk.

These frozen granules support the theory that planet formation processes may be common throughout the galaxy by directly connecting to circumstances that may have prevailed in the early solar system.

Also Read: Indian astronaut to travel soon to ISS as part of ISRO-NASA Mission

Does star have water ice?

Water ice is not evenly distributed across the debris disk of HD 181327. According to Webb's observations, the outer portions, where the temperature is low enough to maintain frozen water, have a high concentration of ice. “The outer area of the debris disk consists of over 20% water ice,” Chen Xie stated.

As one moves inward, the amount of ice drops decreases significantly. The areas nearest to the star have almost no water ice, whereas the center of the disk has about 8%.

This gradient is probably caused by the UV rays from the star vaporizing the water ice in the warmer, inner regions. Furthermore, some water might be trapped inside planetesimals, which are expansive bodies that are challenging for Webb to detect. The physical and chemical conditions of newborn planetary systems can be inferred from this unequal distribution.

 

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / NASA’s Webb confirms 1st discovery of frozen water around young star just like Solar system
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On