Natalie Harp has ‘Hybristophilia’? Wild claim made after disturbing letters to Donald Trump revealed

The claim surfaced on X after The Daily Beast published the letters Thursday, Aug. 20, revealing the depth of Harp’s reported attachment to Trump. One post described her as having “hybristophilia,” a term used for an attraction to people known to have committed serious crimes. To be sure, these claims came from an unverified profile. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of any claims made. There is no indication by way of medical records or statements that Harp has ‘hybristophilia’.

A social media claim that Donald Trump aide Natalie Harp has “hybristophilia” has gone viral after two intensely personal letters she reportedly wrote to the president were published in full, but there is no evidence that Harp has the condition.

In another passage that has attracted particular attention, Harp wrote about watching women whose apparent role was to spend time talking with Trump.

She also described Trump as her “Guardian and Protector in this life” and signed off one letter, “With all my heart, Natalie.”

In one letter, Harp apologized for what she feared had upset or embarrassed Trump. She wrote that she wanted “things to always be right between us” and said she feared being lowered in his “eyes and good opinion.”

The letters were reportedly written during or shortly after Trump’s 2023 trip to Scotland and Ireland, when Harp accompanied him to his golf courses.

The letters themselves have nevertheless drawn widespread attention because of their unusually intimate tone.

“I want that job!!” she wrote.

She also said she missed the period when Trump would call her and they would talk about “everything and nothing,” adding that they should not have to talk about work all the time.

The letters were obtained by author and journalist Michael Wolff while he was working on his book about Trump’s 2024 campaign. The Daily Beast said the documents appeared to bear Harp’s signature and had previously circulated among campaign staff.

Wolff said the material came from people within the Trump campaign who were concerned about Harp’s growing proximity to the president. He argued that the relationship appeared inappropriate for a professional setting.

Why is the hybristophilia claim spreading? The term has been attached to Harp online because of the intensity of her admiration for Trump. But that does not establish that she has hybristophilia.

There is also no credible reporting in the material surrounding the letters that diagnoses Harp with the condition.

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What is documented is that Harp has maintained an unusually close position beside Trump. She is an executive assistant and special assistant who has been described as a key gatekeeper, with reports saying she helps handle Trump's Truth Social posts and supplies him with printed material, earning her the nickname “Human Printer.”

Harp's closeness to Trump faces wider scrutiny The letters emerged as Harp's role in Trump's inner circle was already facing scrutiny.

Harp worked at the White House for nearly a year without the routine security clearance, according to reports, before completing the required background-investigation paperwork. The White House has defended her, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt saying Harp has a security clearance and is a loyal and hardworking member of Trump's team.

Her proximity has also drawn attention because of her role as a conduit to Trump. Recent reporting said foreign leaders have contacted Harp when they could not reach the president directly.

The issue became even more politically charged after Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff referred to Trump “traveling with Natalie” during a campaign speech.

For now, the viral “hybristophilia” claim remains unsupported. The letters do provide new material about the unusually personal nature of Harp's devotion to Trump, but they do not establish that she has any sort of attraction to criminals or any diagnosable condition.