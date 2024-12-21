NBA Star Dwight Howard surprises with engagement to rapper in unseen videos

NBA star Dwight Howard has left fans stunned with the surprise announcement of his engagement to rapper Amy Luciani. The couple, who had kept their relationship largely under wraps, shared their happy news on December 20, 2024. Taking to their Instagram handles, the lovebirds treated fans to a glimpse of their happiest moments, including the dazzling diamond that sealed their love story. Dwight Howard is engaged to Amy Luciani(Instagram)

Dwight Howard is engaged to Amy Luciani

The surprise came late on December 20 when the couple finally went public with their relationship, announcing engagement that hints their romance has been quietly blossoming for a while. Amy shared a video on social media showing off their sparkling diamond rings, with Dwight admiring the bling as they celebrated at a nightclub. In her caption, the rapper explained that they've kept their relationship private for some time, making the reveal even more special.

“I was enjoying you so much out of the public eye but here we are,” she wrote. “Thank you for bringing me back to the word. Anything I say or fuss about, first thing you say is “Did you pray about it?” Then I realized I hadn’t being praying much lately at all.”

Also read: Diddy sued by 2006 NYC contest winner for sexual assault, shares photos; mogul’s attorney responds

The Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star further wrote, “I’m just thankful, happy and ready for everything that’s coming our way. I prayed reallllll deep on a Thursday not knowing 2 days later God would send me a Bible totin, tattood giant with the same heart as me. Thank you.”

In the video, Howard, who wrapped up his stint in the Taiwanese pro basketball league in 2023, was spotted sporting a diamond on his ring finger. The former three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year in a separate post captioned the photo with an infinity emoji, a red heart, and a lock-and-key emoji.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez admits to ‘struggles’ amid Ben Affleck split, opens up about motherhood challenges

Dwight Howard post NBA career

Following his illustrious NBA career, Howard has been exploring new avenues. He's been actively involved in entertainment, making appearances in films and even hinting at a potential career in professional wrestling.

The retired NBA champion, who’s also a first-time nominee for the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame, has had an eventful year, which included competing on Dancing With The Stars and officiating a celebrity wedding in Madrid.

This engagement announcement comes after Howards hosted the premiere of Den of Thieves 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 action film. During the Atlanta screening, he delivered a memorable film introduction that earned rave reviews, including from his favorite actor, Gerard Butler, who called it his “favorite intro ever.”

“Energy tonight was incredible- big love to ATL! Shoutout to @DwightHoward for introducing #DenOfThieves2 at tonight’s screening and giving me my favorite intro ever! Lots of love for this city and the amazing energy.” Butler shared on social media.