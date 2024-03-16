NBC News accuses Elon Musk of fueling Haiti ‘cannibal’ misinformation

While Elon Musk gets enmeshed in an accusation of fanning unfactual flames on the issues of the Haiti cholera crisis, there is a clear indication that other significant developments in the crisis have been ignored. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is pictured during a visit at the company's electric car plant in Gruenheide near Berlin, eastern Germany. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)(AFP)

Armed gangs rampage through Port-au-Prince

News spreads about the rising violence in Port-au-Prince and the appearance of the capital towards the civil war edge. The resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry is called atop the soaring international pressure as a means of exhibiting how serious the issue is.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

There are armed gangs taking over the most important structures, including several attempts at grabbing the capital international airport and never-ending attacks on government buildings. From soon after the onset of violence to date, the youths have staged several riots and police stations throughout the city are set ablaze. On top of this, over 4000 convicts were released from the correctional facilities during the chaotic prison raids, which can only be termed as the treasonable act of the gangs.

ALSO READ| Explained: How does new EV policy pave road for Elon Musk's Tesla in India?

From information sources to the weather, radios have made life easier for people living in remote regions. Everyday life, lifestyle, and its significant role in preserving social connectivity and community bonding cannot be overstated. The video clips that anonymously attest to the gruesome scenes of gang members eating to demonstrate their power since 2 years back is also in the viral circulations online.

According to NBC News, the increase of armed militias is not common practice or cultural in Haiti.

Notable figures like right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong fuel the narrative, asserting the existence of “cannibal gangs in Haiti who abduct and eat people”.

Matt Walsh weighs in

Controversial conservative commentator Matt Walsh finds himself entangled in the discourse, defending against accusations of spreading unverified claims. He rebuffs NBC's allegations.

ALSO READ| Twitter layoffs: Ex-employees say Elon Musk ‘personally responsible’ for ‘chaos’

“NBC publishes an article accusing me, Elon, and other ‘conservative influencers’ of spreading ‘unverified claims’ of Haitian cannibalism. They then proceed to verify the claims themselves in the fourth paragraph of the article,” the post read.

Elon Musk enters the fray, responding to Walsh's defence with a startling revelation. Musk claims, “I just saw a video of someone in Haiti chewing the (uncooked fwiw) 🍆 off a dead guy”

This controversy follows Musk's recent endorsement of Donald Trump over Joe Biden.