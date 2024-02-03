‘Need your patriotic support’; Trump turns Biden's alleged derogatory remarks into fundraising fuel

In an odd fundraising email on Friday, Donald Trump chastised US President Joe Biden, claiming that the latter had used vulgar language to express his dissatisfaction with the Republican front-runner, who is his potential White House challenger. US President Joe Biden and Republican front-runner Donald Trump (AP )

“What a f–king a–hole the guy is,” Biden has recently said of Trump in closed-door conversation, according to Politico.

Responding to it, Trump wrote in a fundraising email titled, “BIDEN JUST CALLED ME A SICK F-WORD!”

“Friend, but you know he doesn’t just think that about me, he thinks that about EVERY SINGLE ONE of my proud supporters," Trump said, urging adherents to “chip in.” He further reminded his supporters that former United States Secretary of State “Hillary Clinton calls us deplorables”.

“Biden will spit on us and call us every curse word in the dictionary. BUT I WILL NEVER STOP LOVING YOU BECAUSE YOU LOVE AMERICA! And I know with your patriotic support at this very moment, WE WILL STOP HIM!” he claimed in the email highlighted by Mediaite.

With Trump's signature at the end, the email said, "If you stand with me now, we'll be the ones laughing on Election Day."

Supporters were even urged to click a large red button labeled "I LOVE PRESIDENT TRUMP," which took them to a Winred page where they could make a $3,300 donation.

‘It’s shame': Trump's campaign hits back at Biden

Meanwhile, a spokesman from Trump's campaign said the fact that Biden employs derogatory language when discussing the ex-President is "a shame" but "no surprise".

“It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately,” said Chris LaCivita, a senior Trump campaign adviser. “But then again, it’s no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies.”

Trump’s email is his latest fundraising attempt. In the past, he has raised money using his criminal indictments, his Georgia mugshot, and state efforts to throw him off primary ballots.

The email comes just days after campaign filings revealed that over $50 million in money from pro-Trump political action committees were utilised to cover the rising costs of the 45th president's legal defence during the previous year.

Trump holds lead over Biden

Biden is trailing Trump by just 4 points in a recent poll.

According to the SSRS-conducted CNN survey, 49% of registered voters stated they would be "more likely to vote" for Trump, while 45% said they would be "more likely to vote" for Biden.

In the same survey, 38% of participants indicated they were satisfied with "the way" Biden is "handling his job," while 62% disagreed. Additionally, 34% of respondents stated that the president "deserves to be" reelected, while 66% disagree.