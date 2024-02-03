 Morning brief: BJP slams Kejriwal for skipping ED summons; Biden on US strikes | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Morning briefing: BJP slams Kejriwal for skipping ED summons; Biden on US strikes on Iran, Syria; all latest news

ByHT News Desk
Feb 03, 2024 09:00 AM IST

Here is a shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check.

BJP leader Harish Khurana slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for evading the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons for the fifth time. Drawing a comparison to the arrest of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a land scam case, Khurana asserted that Kejriwal's repeated non-compliance echoed Soren's actions. Khurana cautioned that if the ED takes stern measures against Kejriwal, the latter might resort to playing vendetta politics. The criticism comes amid heightened tensions over Kejriwal's alleged reluctance to cooperate with the ED's investigation, sparking concerns of potential political maneuvering in response to legal actions. Dig deeper.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)(ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)(ANI)

President Joe Biden's decision to order military strikes on facilities in Iraq and Syria underscores the administration's commitment to responding forcefully to attacks against U.S. forces. The targeted groups are believed to be responsible for previous assaults on American military personnel. The President's announcement signals a willingness to take decisive action to protect U.S. interests in the region. Biden emphasized that these strikes are part of an ongoing response, highlighting a sustained effort to address threats and maintain a strong stance on national security. The move comes amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East and reaffirms the United States' commitment to safeguarding its military assets. Dig deeper.

Latest News

Former Donald Trump Aide Walt Nauta Faces Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Rahul Gandhi Claims INDIA Bloc Prevented BJP's Attempt to Topple Jharkhand Government

India News

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Tests Positive for Both Covid-19 and Swine Flu

Right-Wing Group Takes Legal Action, Challenges Annual Urs Celebration at Taj Mahal in Agra

Global Matters

Explosion Occurs Outside Pakistan Election Commission Office Ahead of Polls: Initial Reports

North Korea tests firing cruise missiles as Kim Jong Un calls for war readiness

Sports Goings

Despite trailing 0-1 in the ongoing five-match series, India displayed resilience on the first day of the second Test in Vizag, posting 336/6 by stumps. The standout performer was young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who remained unbeaten at an impressive 179* off 257 balls. With the home side facing challenges and lacking significant contributions from other players, Jaiswal's remarkable innings, packed with 17 fours and five sixes, played a pivotal role in India crossing the 300-run mark. His performance provides a promising foundation for India as they strive to level the series. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

The death of 32-year-old actor-model Poonam Pandey was confirmed by her manager on Friday, revealing that she succumbed to cervical cancer. The announcement was made through a post on Poonam's official Instagram page. The news prompted expressions of shock and condolences from celebrities and social media users. Notable personalities such as singer Chinmayi Sripaada, Kangana Ranaut, and Pooja Bhatt joined others in mourning Poonam's demise. According to her manager, Poonam passed away on Thursday night. The tragic news has left the entertainment industry and fans saddened by the untimely loss. Dig deeper.

Health and Lifestyle

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were spotted enjoying a night out in Mumbai with friends. The couple, who were contestants on the reality TV show Bigg Boss, stepped out for the gathering, marking their first public appearance since leaving the show. Paparazzi captured the duo outside a restaurant, and images were shared on social media. Ankita, who finished as the third runner-up on Bigg Boss, and Vicky's stylish attire for their date night garnered attention. Fans and followers can find more details about their outing by scrolling down on social media platforms. Dig deeper.

