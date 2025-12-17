New FBI video shows ‘person of interest’ in Brown University shooting recceing surroundings

A new video timeline of the Brown University shooting suspect has been released by the FBI, which shows him recceing the surroundings before the attack on Saturday. The person of interest in connection with the December 13, 2025 shooting at Brown University, in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., walks around.(via REUTERS)

Along with the video timeline, the FBI also released a slightly clearer image of the ‘person of interest’. The manhunt for the gunman involved in Saturday's shooting at Brown University was renewed after the man who was previously detained as a "person of interest" was released by authorities.

Surveillance video shared by FBI director Kash Patel showed a person in dark clothing walking along multiple sidewalks for about an hour starting shortly after 2 PM on Saturday. The streets were all within a few blocks of the Brown University engineering building, where the shooting occurred that day. Watch the video here:

The FBI has also announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the suspect. The investigators have so far provided no indication that they were any closer to zeroing in on the real shooter's identity.

The search for the suspect is ongoing, and homes, yards, and even dumpsters in Providence, Rhode Island, are being canvassed in search of clues that might help the investigators figure out who was behind Saturday's campus shooting, which killed two students and wounded nine others.

No real clue so far

In videos previously made public, the suspect’s face was masked or turned away, and authorities were only able to provide a vague description of him, stating that he had a stocky build and was approximately 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall.

Providence Police have said that they have received about 200 tips so far, AP reported. City police chief Colonel Oscar Perez was quoted by AP as urging the public to look at their camera systems in the area to see if they have any footage that might help officials identify the suspected gunman.

The investigators have said that they don't have better footage of the suspect so far, as the Brown University building, where the shooting occurred, did not have many cameras.

Brown President Christina Paxson defended the university’s response, stating that it is deeply committed to the safety, security, and well-being of its students. She also said the campus is equipped with 1,200 cameras.

“I have been deeply saddened by people questioning that. As time goes on, there is a natural instinct to assign responsibility for tragic events like this. Anxiety here is very natural, but the shooter is responsible,” AP quoted her as saying on Tuesday.