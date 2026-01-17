NFL Saturday schedule: What games are on today? See matchups, where to watch and more about divisional round

Two teams were idle during the opening round of the 2026 NFL playoffs, with the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks earning first-round byes after finishing the regular season with 14-3 records. As the Wild Card weekend concluded on Sunday, both franchises learned who they would face in the Divisional Round, and each matchup features a familiar opponent. The NFL divisional round kicks off with the Denver Broncos hosting the Buffalo Bills and the Seattle Seahawks facing the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Here is all you need to know about the NFL's Saturday playoff.

What is the time and schedule for divisional round on Saturday? The divisional round matchups are set, with top-seeded Denver Broncos scheduled to face sixth-seeded Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The top-seeded Seattle Seahawks will take on the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers, as reported by USA Today.

Today's NFL playoffs games kick off with the Buffalo Bills visiting the Denver Broncos at 4:30 pm ET, followed by the San Francisco 49ers taking on teh Seattle Seahawks at 8 pm ET. Both games will be broadcast on their respective networks, with live streaming options available for viewers online.

