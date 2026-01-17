NFL Saturday schedule: What games are on today? See matchups, where to watch and more about divisional round
The 2026 NFL playoffs' Divisional Round features the Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers. See more details inside.
Two teams were idle during the opening round of the 2026 NFL playoffs, with the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks earning first-round byes after finishing the regular season with 14-3 records. As the Wild Card weekend concluded on Sunday, both franchises learned who they would face in the Divisional Round, and each matchup features a familiar opponent.
Here is all you need to know about the NFL's Saturday playoff.
What is the time and schedule for divisional round on Saturday?
The divisional round matchups are set, with top-seeded Denver Broncos scheduled to face sixth-seeded Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The top-seeded Seattle Seahawks will take on the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers, as reported by USA Today.
Today's NFL playoffs games kick off with the Buffalo Bills visiting the Denver Broncos at 4:30 pm ET, followed by the San Francisco 49ers taking on teh Seattle Seahawks at 8 pm ET. Both games will be broadcast on their respective networks, with live streaming options available for viewers online.
Where to watch divisional round on Saturday?
Fans can catch today's NFL playoff action on television and through live streaming services. The Buffalo Bills visit the Denver Broncos, with the game airing on CBS. The San Francisco 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks on FOX. For those streaming online, the Broncos-Bills matchup is available on Paramount+ and Fubo, and the 49ers-Seahawks game can be streamed via the FOX Sports App or Fubo, as reported by USA Today. Kickoff times and local listings should be checked to ensure access to the games.