Nikki Haley's son has a message for Trump after Nicolas Maduro's capture, ‘We can’t afford to screw this up…’

Nalin Haley, the son of Indian-origin Republican politician Nikki Haley, has expressed his support for the recent military operation conducted by the United States in Venezuela, emphasizing that the “next phase” must learn from the mistakes made in Iraq and Afghanistan. Nalin Haley backs the US operation in Venezuela, highlighting the importance of learning from past conflicts. (Instagram/nalinhaley)

Trump's operation in Venezuela

The US launched an attack on Venezuela on January 3, resulting in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, with President Donald Trump pledging to “run the country” until a “proper” transition of power occurs.

The leftist leader of Venezuela and his spouse were apprehended at their residence and transported to the US, as part of a dramatic overnight operation conducted by special forces, which also included assaults on military installations.

Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores have since faced charges related to weapons and drug offenses in New York.

Trump further assured that American oil companies would enter the country and cautioned that the US would execute a second attack if necessary.

Also Read: Nicolas Maduro now in infamous Brooklyn jail that housed Sean Diddy, Maxwell: Inside ‘hell on earth’ prison

Nalin Haley says US needs ‘pro-American government’ in Caracas

In a post on X, the 24-year-old MAGA advocate stated that the US requires a stable, “pro-American government” in Caracas following the capture of Maduro.

“Maduro was an Anti‑American Narco Commie who sent illegals and drugs into our country. America and the world is better without him and this should serve as a lesson to all Anti‑American governments,” Nalin stated.

He further noted that while he supports the operation, his primary focus is on the next steps. “My concern is not the operation, but this next phase. ”We can’t afford to screw this up like we did Iraq and Afghanistan especially since this is in our backyard. We need a Pro‑American government that will govern for a while.”

Nalin also commended Trump, his administration, and the US military for their successful execution of the operation in Venezuela.

“America is and always will be #1,” he added.

Also Read: What is Nicolás Maduro’s net worth? A look at ‘captured’ Venezuelan President's wealth

Here's what happened in Afghanistan and Iran

Nalin Haley's caution pertains to the protracted and expensive military engagements of the US in Iraq and Afghanistan, which collectively endured for approximately two decades. The US succeeded in overthrowing governments but encountered difficulties in establishing stable administrations.

Both nations experienced prolonged periods of insurgency, significant civilian losses, and political turmoil, culminating in the US withdrawal after expending trillions of dollars. He is advocating for Washington to refrain from making similar errors in Venezuela by guaranteeing that any emerging government is stable, competent, and aligned with American interests.