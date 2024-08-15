Noah Lyles faked COVID at Olympics? NBA legend thinks so as US athlete's partying video in Paris goes viral

Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles is facing intense backlash after he was spotted having grand party at L'Arc Paris following his COVID-19 diagnosis. Gold medalist, Noah Lyles, of the United States, poses on the podium after the men's 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)(AP)

Lyles caused a stir when he decided to compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris in spite of his diagnosis. He won a bronze in the 200-meter sprint and a gold medal in the 100-meter race.

After finishing third in the men's 200-meter final, Lyles acknowledged testing positive for COVID-19.

Despite his self-assurance, Lyles came under fire for possibly spreading the virus to other people. Netizens exploded with outrage soon after his video of having fun while being draped in an American flag at a nightclub surfaced on social media, with one X user stating, “Irresponsible for you to perform while you have Covid. And you also hugged other athletes.”

Several people questioned the veracity of his initial diagnosis, wondering if he ever had coronavirus. “Noah Lyles didn’t have Covid when he won the 100 but suddenly did when he lost the 200, now he’s in the club dancing lmao,” one user stated.

Also Read: Noah Lyles' mother accuses Olympics security of not helping her son as he collapsed on track

NBA star Gilbert Arenas has something to say on Lyles' COVID

Gilbert Arenas, a former NBA player and Washington Wizard, doesn't buy Lyles' claim of COVID diagnosis.

Appearing on a new episode of “No Chill,” Arenas attacked Lyles for allegedly “faking” the sickness. Making fun of his entire performance, he openly criticised the USA runner, stating that he did it in a theatrical manner.

Commenting on Lyles' pre-race introduction, Arenas ridiculed him in the start of program, saying: “I don't know what kind of COVID he got, but he got that energy.”

He then mimicked Lyles and mocked his wheelchair exit at the Olympics.

"[Lyles] was so strong on COVID that he tore out of his jersey," Arenas shouted. “He didn't tear his jersey during the race... What kind of COVID boost was that? Come on, Noah, man, take your bronze and keep it moving. We didn't need to see that.”

Showing a video in which Lyles can be seen partying at a Paris club, he said, “Y'all crazy, man”.

“Over here talking about 'he really had COVID.' No the f*** he didn't... You can't be Superman before, and then all of a sudden, your a** is the sickest man walking this planet.”

Lyles hits back at criticism

Lyles shared an image of a negative COVID test on X, reassuring his supporters that he was no longer contagious. Despite this, one commenter responded, “We knew all along that you never had Covid bro we are not dumb.”

Notwithstanding the criticism, Lyles is still happy with his accomplishments and eager to compete in the future. Reflecting on his Olympic experience, he stated there is “so much joy in my heart”.