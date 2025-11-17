Northborough fire in Massachusetts: Blaze reported at 1400 Avalon Way; first details here

A massive fire was reported at a building on 1400 Avalon Way, Northborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday. The Westborough fire department issued an official statement saying that Engine 4 was operating at the site. Officials updated that the blaze was visible upon arrival.(Facebook/Westborough Fire Department)

“Fire showing upon arrival,” they wrote on X. On Facebook, they updated “Command reporting an 80x20 five bay, 2 story garage, fully involved.”

Scanner reports also indicated there was a “Working Fire” at the location. A cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Reactions to Northborough fire

Several people urged the firefighters to stay safe when the announced they were at scene, battling the blaze. “Be Safe WFD,” one person wrote on Facebook. Another added, “Please be careful.” Others chipped in, saying, “Be safe!”.

An individual gushed, “God bless and help you. Thank you, each and all, for running to the danger instead of from it. From every dispatch to firefighter, everyone who plays a role in the response, you are heroes and our society's best.”

Currently visuals from the fire have not been shared either.

What to know about Northborough, MA

The Town of Northborough was originally part of the Town of Marlborough and then Westborough. Ultimately, it was incorporated in 1766 and became a full-fledged town which had the right to representation at the Great and General Court of Boston in 1775.

Early churches in the state, known as ‘meeting houses’ served as the center for all town activities. Northborough's first Meeting House was built on land which was given by Capt. James Eager, and stood where the First Congregational Unitarian Church stands today on Church Street. As per the government page, Northborough's governing body now are the five elected members of the town's select board and the town meeting membership of registered voters.