NYC Easter fire: Deadly blaze in Queens residence kills 3, injures 4 | See photos

An early-morning fire in Queens claimed the lives of three individuals and injured four others. The officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze, according to the police. NYC Easter fire: Firefighters responded to a 911 call and arrived at 8725 Chevy Chase St. in Jamaica Estates to address the three-alarm fire.

In a post on X, FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker wrote, “This was a tragic Easter morning for our City. Three people died in a 2-alarm fire in Queens. Another person is fighting for their life.”

“Our Firefighters responded quickly and worked tirelessly to put out the flames. Dealing with loss of life is incredibly hard for our members. Our hearts go out to all of the victims especially during this Holy Week,” he added.

NYC Easter fire: What we know about deceased and injured people

Three men with age of 45, 52, and 67 were declared dead at the spot, according to police, while four more wounded were taken to nearby hospitals.

Three persons were rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, and the fourth person is said to be in stable condition at Queens Hospital Center, NY POST reported.

According to police, city fire marshals are looking into the cause of fire.

The names of the deceased and inured have not been made public yet.

NYC Church fire

This incident occurred after a church in the Rockaways experienced a three-alarm fire.

Around 2 p.m., a fire broke out at St. Edmund Church near Rockaway Point Blvd. in Breezy Point, prompting the response of over 100 firefighters and emergency medical personnel. According to the FDNY, the blaze destroyed the church's roof.

As the fire was put out around 3:30 p.m., two firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown as FDNY investigators are still looking into it.